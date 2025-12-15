Home for the holidays: 123rd Air Control Squadron returns from deployment

Nearly 300 Airmen assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron and their families crammed into the auditorium at the University of Cincinnati’s Muntz Hall on Sunday, December 7 for a homecoming ceremony.

The airmen had just returned from a six-month deployment supporting U.S. Air Forces Central Command, where they provided command and control capabilities in support of four operations: Midnight Hammer, Spartan Shield, Rising Lion, and Rough Rider.

“The 123rd has a long and distinguished history, and on this most recent deployment you carried that legacy forward with the same excellence, discipline, and technical mastery that define this unit,” said Rep. Karen Brownlee, state representative for House District 28. “While most Americans never see the complex work you do – controlling the skies, coordinating missions, and managing on-the-ground command centers – your impact is felt in every successful operation and every life protected.”

During the deployment, they directed more than 120 aircraft in the largest B-2 Spirit strike in history, eliminating three Iranian nuclear facilities; led U.S. Central Command integrated air and missile defense batteries, destroying 1,200 Iranian ballistic missiles and drones in the largest counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems mission in history, safeguarding 40,000 coalition personnel; controlled the defense and overwatch of all operations in the Arabian Gulf, ensuring the safety of thousands of service members and millions in deployed assets; and supported command and control strike teams in defense of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“We are grateful for your safe return, for your service and for the character it takes to leave home and carry out a mission thousands of miles away,” said Jill Cole, mayor of Blue Ash. “While you were deployed, you represented not only your unit, but your family, our Blue Ash community and your country; and you did so with honor.”

Half of the deployed airmen received medals for their accomplishments during the deployment, including 14 Meritorious Service Medals, 19 Air and Space Commendation Medals, six Air and Space Achievement Medals, one airman was nominated for a Bronze Star.

As the speeches and ceremony came to a close, the airmen rushed to embrace their families, and the auditorium filled with the sounds of excited chatter, laughter, and some tears of joy.

"I am immensely proud to say that we made history during this deployment, and that history was written on two fronts," said Col. Ryan Ormond, commander of the 123rd ACS. "While our Airmen executed their mission with unparalleled excellence, their families met the daily challenges at home with equal courage and resilience. Their unwavering support is the bedrock of our success, and we extend our deepest gratitude not only to our returning heroes but to the heroes on the home front who made it all possible."