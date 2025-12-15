AMCOM Senior Leaders Embrace Change, Focus on Readiness

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command met Dec. 9 for a...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command met Dec. 9 for a daylong forum aimed at aligning the command’s mission with ongoing Army transformation efforts. The event brought together directors and staff to review higher-level guidance, discuss internal structure and workforce assessments, and examine how AMCOM will continue to support the Army’s push to deliver critical warfighting capabilities. see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command met Dec. 9 for a daylong forum aimed at aligning the command’s mission with ongoing Army transformation efforts.



The event brought together directors and staff to review higher-level guidance, discuss internal structure and workforce assessments, and examine how AMCOM will continue to support the Army’s push to deliver critical warfighting capabilities.



Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, opened the forum by highlighting the speed at which change is occurring across the Army and the importance of staying aligned with evolving priorities.



“We have to see ourselves the way the Army is looking at us—and ensure we’re aligned to what they need from us,” she said. Robinson noted that as the Army adjusts its structures, policies and resourcing models, AMCOM must remain synchronized to deliver the right support, at the right time, to the right place across the aviation and missile enterprise.



As part of that alignment effort, AMCOM unveiled its updated Command Campaign Plan which is fully nested with Army Materiel Command’s campaign plan and broader Army transformation guidance. The updated CAMPLAN outlines AMCOM’s focus areas, desired outcomes and lines of effort designed to optimize the force while sustaining readiness for current and future operations.



Throughout the forum, leaders received updates on Department of War and Army policy guidance, organizational adjustments and ongoing transformation initiatives.



A central discussion focused on AMCOM’s enterprise-wide organizational structure review. Lisa Hirschler, director of the AMCOM Business Transformation Office, briefed leaders on efforts to map core functions, workloads and funding responsibilities across the command.



“If we want to be on offense—not defense—we must understand our core processes, who performs them, and how they are funded,” Hirschler said. “That’s the only way to ensure AMCOM is resourced to support the Army’s structure and mission.”



Leaders also received a briefing on the FY26–27 budget environment from the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, highlighting funding timelines and considerations for near-term planning.



“We’ve had to lean forward with base funding to cover critical requirements until the readiness dollars are released,” the G-8 said. “But we continue to prioritize essential warfighting capabilities.”



Following the updates, Robinson opened the floor for questions and discussion, encouraging candid dialogue on concerns, risks and opportunities as the command adapts to rapid change.



Robinson closed by reinforcing AMCOM’s mission focus. “If whatever we’re going to do ultimately best serves the Soldiers on the ground, then I’m willing to try it,” she said.



As AMCOM moves forward, senior leadership forums like this one will remain critical to maintaining alignment, fostering transparency and ensuring the command continues to evolve in step with the Army’s priorities.