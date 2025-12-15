Grand Forks AFB observes National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

Photo By Airman Nailah Pacheco | Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, signed a proclamation...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nailah Pacheco | Col. Alfred Rosales, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, signed a proclamation recognizing December as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Dec. 12, 2025. National Impaired Driving Prevention Month aims to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and promote safe choices surrounding the consumption of alcohol. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nailah Pacheco) see less | View Image Page

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Col. Alfred Rosales, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, signed a proclamation recognizing December as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month Dec. 12, 2025, at the 319th Medical Group’s Alcohol and Drug Prevention and Treatment Program office.

The proclamation outlines key efforts aimed at reducing impaired driving including raising awareness of the real and preventable risks associated with impaired driving; encouraging the use of safe-riding strategies such as designated drivers, ride-share services, and Airman Against Drunk Driving and eliminating the stigma associated with self-referral and the treatment of substance abuse disorders.

“Preventing impaired driving takes a whole-of-community effort and demands accountability from ourselves and for our wingmen,” said Rosales. “This season presents additional stressors as some may feel isolated, struggle with the impacts of severe winter weather and the pressure associated with the holidays. These are valid emotional challenges but are not excuses to irresponsibly consume alcohol or get behind the wheel when impaired.”

Rosales requested airmen at all levels to integrate impaired driving prevention into workplace culture, and include the importance of having a transportation plan before consuming alcohol into workplace and weekend safety briefings.

Following the proclamation signing, Tech. Sgt. Robert Louthain, 319th RW command chief executive assistant, and his wife Nicole Louthain, shared their story of how impaired driving has forever affected their family. The Louthains lost their six-year-old daughter, Katarina Louthain, in an off-base drunk driving incident last summer.

During the signing ceremony, attendees bowed their heads and participated in a moment of silence to honor Katarina’s spirit and memory.

“We sign this proclamation today to further ingrain sober driving into our base community’s culture, and to honor those lost by reaffirming our commitment to safe and responsible behavior,” said Rosales.

The Louthains share their family’s story and continue to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving to prevent future tragedies and encourage others to make safe choices.

“If sharing our daughter’s story changes just one person’s decision not to drive impaired, then that matters,” said Tech. Sgt. Louthan. “That’s why we continue to speak out.”

Nicole emphasized the importance of asking for help when struggling with substance abuse or addiction and the need to break down the invisible barriers that prevent individuals from seeking support.

“There is no shame in needing help,” said Nicole. “Mental health and addiction go hand in hand, and asking for support can save lives.”

National Impaired Driving Prevention Month serves as a reminder that preventing impaired driving is a shared responsibility that requires self-accountability and the responsibility of holding others accountable.

As many squadrons, workcenters and friends gather to celebrate the holiday season the 319th RW asks you to work the safe, and sober, transportation of everyone into your planning efforts.

Airmen Against Drunk Driving can be reached at (701) 747-2233 for a sober ride home, or to volunteer your time to keep your base community safe.

If you or your wingmen are experiencing mental or emotional distress or struggling with the unhealthy consumption of alcohol, you can contact the 319th MDG’s Mental Health Clinic or the ADAPT program at (701) 747-4460.

Additionally, there are many mental and emotional support resources available to airmen and Dept. of War civilians: 319th RW Chaplain (701) 747-5673 Military and Family Life Counselor (701) 405-5894 Air Force Employee Assistance Program (DoW civilians only) (866) 580-9078 Military One Source 800-342-9647 DoD Safe Helpline 877-995-5247 National Crisis Lifeline available 24/7 by calling or texting 9-8-8 For a list of Peer2Peer supporters, contact the 319th RW Integrated Resilience Office at (701) 747-4814