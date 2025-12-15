Year in Review: Warfighting is the Army’s top priority Your browser does not support the audio element.

WASHINGTON — United States Army Soldiers proved the most lethal and combat-ready force in the world in 2025. From showcasing advanced warfighting capabilities and tactics, securing and defending the nation from within our borders, to proving our skills in international conflict, there is no doubt the U.S. Army’s training prepares Soldiers to fight and win.

IMPROVED CAPABILITIES

Exercise Saber Junction, an annual training exercise conducted in the rigorous mountain terrain of eastern Germany, with 15 Allied nations tested every single warfighting function in tough, realistic simulations. Never has this type of coordinated training been more prescient to large scale combat operations preparation, and the Soldiers of USAREUR-AF definitely rose to the occasion.

The Army has spent all year perfecting its counter-Unmanned Aerial System defense capabilities through a series of events known as Project Flytrap. The most recent iteration was mid-November in Germany where air defense Soldiers, procurement specialists, and commercial vendors joined to test innovative systems designed to detect, discriminate, and/or defeat air threats. In the spirit of competition, Project Flytrap 4.5 provided a $350,000 cash prize to four participants who presented the most innovative designs.

A lethal warfighter must be physically fit, something the Army has always known and always taken seriously. In advance of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Sept. 30 speech to senior military leadership, the Army had already overhauled its physical fitness testing system. On June 1, a leaner, more combat-focused Army Fitness Test officially replaced its former test, ensuring Army Warriors are more prepared for future combat. To double down on its commitment to physical fitness, Soldiers scoring exceptionally well on the Army Fitness Test are now exempt from meeting body fat standards.

PROTECTING THE HOMELAND

Under the orders of President Donald Trump, this year saw the mobilization of Army National Guard troops nationwide to protect major cities from unrest. Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; and Chicago, Illinois, have all hosted or are preparing to host Commander-in-Chief-directed forces to ensure the safety and security of all Americans during a tumultuous time. Protecting our own backyard is imperative to ensuring the Army can defend the nation aboard.

Further, the Army established Joint Task Force-Southern Border under USNORTHCOM, led by the 10th Mountain Division and quickly established four new National Defense Areas along the U.S. southern border. The Army is responsible for NDAs in New Mexico and west Texas, while the Air Force controls the South Texas NDA and the Navy an NDA in Yuma, Arizona. Approximately 8,500 forces have been attached to JTF-SB since its creation, leading to a more secure and defended southern U.S. border.

The Army National Guard continued its dedication to providing swift and precise assistance when called upon within 24 hours of President Trump’s Aug. 11 call to transform Washington, D.C. Joint Task Force-D.C. Safe and Beautiful has already cleaned up the city with the Metro Police Department and civilian leadership across the district, while also providing crucial security assistance and devoted personal care to the residents and visitors of the nation’s capital.

BATTLE-TESTED SOLDIERS

Australia hosted Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, a biennial multinational event, from July to Aug, resulting in some of the most spectacular battle-ready effects heretofore seen. Soldiers worked alongside Australian Defence Force and 18 other nations to execute military and special operations on land, sea, and in air. For the first time on the Australian mainland, Soldiers conducted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launch, signaling a new era in modern Army combat effectiveness. To the west, the Typhon mid-range missile system was launched against a maritime target, another first time victory for the U.S. Army.

On the evening of Mon. June 23, 44 Soldiers remained on Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Base officials had received reports of possible Iranian counterstrikes following Operation Midnight Hammer’s successful destruction of key nuclear facilities. When the alarms sounded, round after round of Patriot missiles effectively destroyed the inbound Iranian missiles, marking the “largest single Patriot engagement in U.S. military history,” according to U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

CELEBRATING OUR PAST

Demonstrations of our combat power marked the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday during a year-long celebration. Highlighting victory in combat events over the past 250 years, the U.S. Army showcased the evolution of our strength from The Revolutionary War through the Global War on Terror. Modern technology and equipment heavily featured in the Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., the famed Golden Knights parachute team completed a precision jump, the Army Birthday Fitness Challenge on the National Mall demonstrated exceptional Soldier physical strength, and 250 Soldiers were reenlisted into continued Army service by the President of the United States.

Finally, a major headline for 2025 was the redesignation of several U.S. Army installations across the country. Most notably, Fort Bragg, previously named Fort Liberty, was redesignated in honor of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a WWII paratrooper who earned the Silver Star. Once again, Army Aviators will train and perfect their craft at Fort Rucker, formerly Fort Novosel. Named for Army Capt. Edward W. Rucker, Jr., an aviation pioneer and pilot in WWI. “The Great Place” is once again Fort Hood, after WWI hero Col. Robert Benjamin Hood. The Combined Arms Support Command now calls Fort Lee home, celebrating Buffalo Soldier and Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Fitz Lee.

The former Fort Barfoot is now Fort Pickett, for WWII 1st. Lt. Vernon W. Pickett; Fort Gordon is now named after Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon who served in the Battle of Mogadishu; WWII Silver Star recipient Gen. James H. Polk lends his name to the redesignated Fort Polk; finally, Fort A.P. Hill is now named after three Civil War Medal of Honor recipients: Lt. Col. Edward Hill, 1st. Sgt. Robert A. Pinn, and Pvt. Bruce Anderson.

This article is part of a series celebrating the best of the Army throughout 2025. Make sure to check out the other two stories with updates to the Army's people and transformation efforts, and more news from around the Army on our Year in Review site.