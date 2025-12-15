Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Brings Community Together at Fort Bragg

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, Families and civilians came together on the evening of Dec. 15, 2025, to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers, Families and civilians came together on the evening of Dec. 15, 2025, to celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony at Womack Army Medical Facility. The event, hosted by the Army Chaplain Corps, gave Jewish Service Members and their Families a chance to honor their traditions while away from home during the holidays. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Soldiers, Families and civilians came together on the evening of Dec. 15, to celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony at Womack Army Medical Facility. The event, hosted by the Army Chaplain Corps, gave Jewish Service Members and their Families a chance to honor their traditions while away from home during the holidays.

“For Jewish Soldiers and families stationed away from home, this creates an immediate, welcoming family atmosphere,” said Chaplain (Capt.) Rabbi Scott Klein. “It helps Soldiers stay focused on the mission, not personal distress.”

The event was open to everyone on post, not just the Jewish community. Leaders said this builds respect and trust across different backgrounds. Participants were also offered menorahs to take home, allowing them to continue their faith practices privately.

“Sharing the Hanukkah story strengthens our collective identity and reinforces our common purpose: mission success,” said Klein. “A Soldier whose spiritual needs are met is more resilient and effective.”

Readiness is more than equipment and training also includes physical, emotional, mental and spiritual fitness. Celebrating traditions helps Soldiers build moral courage and perseverance.

“The Hanukkah story shows that moral courage can overcome superior material force,” said Klein.

The Chaplain Corps provides support throughout the installation, from units to hospitals, offering counseling, religious rites and spiritual programs. Events like this send a clear message to Soldiers and civilians: their well-being matters.

As the menorah’s lights shone bright at Womack AMC, the celebration stood as both a cultural tradition and a symbol of unity, reflecting the Army’s strength and its commitment to caring for the whole Soldier.

The celebration continues later this week with two upcoming events:

A Menorah Lighting at the North Post Commissary on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. A Hanukkah Celebration and special Shabbat service on Dec. 19, 5 p.m. at the Watters Center.

Klein stated “The message is unambiguous: We see you. We support your core strength. You are prepared to fight.”