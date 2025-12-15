Brown takes reins as senior enlisted leader for AMLC detachment

FORT DETRICK, Md. – U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, or HHD, welcomed a new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 12.



The ceremony recognized the transfer of leadership from Master Sgt. William Harbeson to Sgt. 1st Class Brandi Brown.



HHD Commander Justine Juan presided over the event, which featured the traditional passing of the unit guidon to symbolize the transition and the commander’s trust in the new enlisted adviser.



For Army units, HHDs are a crucial command support element, overseeing training programs, personnel and administrative tasks, and other support functions. They also are responsible for the overall health and welfare of the unit’s Soldiers and their families.



Juan credited Harbeson’s expertise and guidance as his senior enlisted adviser since taking detachment command in July. He praised him for being a leader “24/7” in support of the command.



“You balanced the fine line between being approachable and having a firm hand when it was needed,” Juan said to Harbeson. “It’s apparent that you care about the Soldiers as if they were your own children or family.”



Harbeson, born in South Carolina and raised in Georgia, entered the Army in 2007 as a 68A biomedical equipment specialist. Over his 18-year career, he has held numerous leadership roles and is a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club and the Order of Military Medical Merit.



Harbeson called it an honor to serve as detachment sergeant for the past 18 months.



“Serving as your detachment sergeant has been absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life, but it’s been the highest honor of my career,” he said, noting that Brown will bring a renewed vision and resilience to the team.



A native of Oklahoma, Brown began her career in 2011 as a 68J medical logistics specialist. She has served in various noncommissioned officer positions both stateside and abroad, including her most recent in another role within the AMLC headquarters.



As she assumes responsibility for the HHD, Brown said her priorities are simple: Uphold the standard, communicate clearly and take care of AMLC’s “amazing civilians and Soldiers.”



“And, of course, continue doing all the fundraisers that we do here,” Brown smiled. “I’m here to support the mission.”



Juan said he looks forward to serving alongside Brown and offered some advice, echoing words once shared with him.



“This job will challenge you, but it also will be one of the most fulfilling things you get to do in your career,” he said. “I’m confident that you will succeed in this position and you will do an amazing job. I’ll stand by your side as we lead this detachment together.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2025 Date Posted: 12.16.2025 10:20 Story ID: 554330 Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brown takes reins as senior enlisted leader for AMLC detachment, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.