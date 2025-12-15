MCAS New River Go Getter: Lance Cpl. Karla Sotoarguello

The morning's first light illuminates just enough to see the frost still covering the ground. The sun has yet to rise, but she has already begun her day. It’s only the start of December yet the temperature is brisk. As her feet hit the pavement, the cold air feels almost unbearable to her lungs. The thought that she could still be lying in bed has crossed her mind multiple times, but she knows that discipline is only built through habits. For Lance Cpl. Karla Sotoarguello pushing herself to be better was one of the reasons she joined the Marine Corps.

Like most mornings, Lance Cpl. Sotoarguello begins with physical training. By the time she has finished PT, most of her peers are just waking up.

“Challenges don’t come easily. There are times when doubt creeps in, and I struggle to find the motivation,” explained Sotoarguello.

Lance Cpl. Sotoarguello is a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who joined the Marine Corps at only 19 years old and holds the billet within her shop as the travel claim Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) within a shop of 24 Marines.

Her young age may lead some to think that she is uncapable of handling the responsibility she has, but to Sotoarguello, it is just another area where she can challenge herself and grow.

“There were the grueling runs I didn’t feel like finishing and the early morning workouts that seemed endless. On those days, I really have to remind myself that creating discipline effects all areas of my life. This is how I’m able to keep it together during work,” shared Sotoarguello.

To her, the desire to get better isn’t just about strength or a faster three-mile run; it is about mental toughness, a trait she had seen in the two people who had shaped her life the most: her mother and her mentor, Gunnery Sgt. Saintlouis.

Her mother had been her first example of resilience since she was a child. Her mother’s words, calm and steady, had always carried her through the toughest times.

"My mother’s inspiring words have carried me through many challenges and shown me the strength to persevere even if I don’t feel like I can keep going," Sotoarguello said. "She’s the reason I will wake up when it’s dark and get in miles even when I’m tired. It really all leads back to building resilience that will make the other areas of my life better.”

Gunnery Sgt. Evens Saintlouis, the Regional Personnel Administration Center Personnel Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, is Sotoarguello’s mentor. He saw potential in her even when she didn’t know it was there. He wasn’t afraid to push her past her limits, even when she wasn’t sure she had any left.

“Lance Cpl. Sotoarguello embodies the Marine Corps ethos by consistently transforming every challenge into opportunities for growth, refusing to let obstacles define her limits but instead using them as fuel to push beyond what is thought to be impossible,” Saintlouis said.

Soroarguello remembered a specific moment during a training exercise when she had hit a wall. She was exhausted, ready to quit. But Gunnery Sgt. Saintlouis had pulled her aside, looked her straight in the eye, and said, "Don’t ever underestimate yourself, Sotoarguello. You’re capable of more than you think."

"Gunnery Sgt. Saintlouis has been an invaluable mentor who pushes me beyond my perceived limits and reminds me never to underestimate myself," Sotoarguello recalled. "Through his guidance, I’ve learned to push myself every single day in order to build confidence. I’ve discovered that even when I feel like there’s nothing left to give, I can always push myself a little more."

Over time, her leadership style began to mirror the lessons she had learned from both her mother and GySgt Saintlouis. As the NCOIC of the travel claim section, Sotoarguello made it her mission to lead with empathy and a deep understanding of her Marines’ needs. She knew that every Marine had their own story, their own battles, and she made it a point to connect with each one on a personal level.

"I’ve made it a priority to know my Marines on a personal level, which enables me to guide them toward becoming better versions of themselves," she explained. "Through this process, they’ve also challenged me to grow."

That’s what leadership means to Sotoarguello; never letting a Marine down and always striving to ensure they leave better than when they arrived.

Her advice to young Marines who are just starting out is simple but powerful: "Always look out for your Marines and their wellbeing and challenge them to be disciplined," she said. “Someone else may be dealing with something they don’t know how to handle. Teaching them discipline will help them succeed in all areas.”

Sotoarguello’s journey in the Marine Corps has taught her that leadership isn’t just about directing people; it is about showing up for them, challenging them, and helping them become something greater than they ever thought possible.