Army non-commissioned officer convicted of domestic abuse during trial in Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – A non-commissioned officer was convicted by a military jury for domestic violence at the conclusion of his court-martial Oct. 10 at the Wheeler Army Airfield courtroom.



Sgt. Truth Haddock, 24, a Cavalry Scout assigned to the 2nd Light Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, was sentenced by the military judge to nine months in prison, reduction in rank to E-1, and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



On several occasions between July 2022 and February 2023, Haddock physically assaulted his former wife while in their home on Schofield Barracks. He strangled her neck causing bruising and swelling.



The victim took photographs of her injuries and screenshots of text messages she sent to Haddock’s step-mother begging for help. The victim provided this evidence to investigators with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



“No one should feel unsafe in their own home. Domestic violence cases are personal and painful. Yet, they demonstrate the resilience of survivors,” said Capt. Matthew McCoy, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “This conviction demonstrates that when victims speak up, we will listen, we will act, and we will seek justice on their behalf.”



“Justice has been served, and a two year cycle of violence has come to an end,” said Capt. Dee DeQuattro, prosecutor, 25th Infantry Division. “Sgt. Haddock was convicted of two specifications of strangulation, bringing accountability and closure for his former spouse and her young child who courageously endured and witnessed his abuse.”



Haddock will serve his confinement at the Northwest Joint Regional Correction Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Pacific Field Office and prosecuted by McCoy and DeQuattro.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.