USO and SUBASE New London Host Ribbon Cutting for New Expansion to USO Center

Groton, Conn. – The United Service Organizations (USO) of Connecticut and leaders, members, and friends of the Navy in Southeastern Connecticut host a special Ribbon Cutting Event as the USO Center at Naval Submarine Base New London celebrates a new expansion nearly tripling the center’s size.

The USO Ribbon Cutting event, coordinated with the assistance of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, took place on Tuesday, December 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the base’s Dealey Center Theater and nearby USO Center.

The event was not open to the public, but military service members, military family members, and veterans with existing base access were invited to attend.

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the Nation.

The USO Center at Naval Submarine Base New London, in harmony with the base Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Program, has not only complemented MWR efforts since its opening in June 2021, but also has created a synergy delivering the very best in high-quality, customer-focused programs and services contributing to Sailor, military member, and family resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life.