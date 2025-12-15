A1C Lassin: A service member committed to the community.

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly | Airman 1st Class Alexia Lassin, a contracting specialist assigned to the 42d...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly | Airman 1st Class Alexia Lassin, a contracting specialist assigned to the 42d Contracting Squadron, received the Crusader of the Month award at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 10, 2025. The Crusader of the Month dates to the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42d Bomb Group were honored with the nickname “crusader” by their French allies, adopting the Cross of Lorraine symbol on their B25 Bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala--- Airman 1st Class Alexia Lassin, a contracting specialist assigned to the 42d Contracting Squadron, is awarded December’s Crusader of the month for her outstanding performance and dedication.



“She shows the same level of effort day in and day out,” said Staff Sgt. Khadijah Jones, 42d Contracting Squadron contracting specialist. “She does what’s needed without hesitation and truly embodies what it means to be a crusader every single day.”



As a contracting specialist, Lassin bring contract support to the 42d Air Base Wing, and 45 mission partners. She executes all activities required for successful contract award and post-award administration.



On her duties, Lassin managed 33 contract actions valued at $7.41 million and brought support to the AFROTC HQ commander’s Symposium, bringing together 145 detachment commanders, four region commanders, and members from 148 units to promote officer training and leadership development.



Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lassin joined the Air Force one year ago, hoping to start a non-profit business to help homeless people, she wanted to serve her country, and have financial stability while exploring different resources and routes to accomplish her goal.



Lassin is also the vice president of her squadron’s quality council, and the vice president of the Junior Enlisted Airmen Council (JEAC). In her role as the Maxwell Dorm Council president, she organizes different events and activities for the Airmen living at the dorms, bringing them together and helping them connect with other Airmen.

“It is not an easy feat, but it is one of the most rewarding things,” said Lassin. “Reaching out to different people and connecting them with others; when people come up to me and express gratitude for connecting them, having fun, and making them feel at home.”



She led a 15-member team to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for 40 Airmen and conduct participation in the Pike Road Fall Festival, an initiative for the Maxwell dorm council, directing parking for 9,000 attendees and secure a $300 donation for future events, this contributes to her election and selection for the Diamond Sharp Award.



During the government shutdown, she worked with the Mission Support Group and helped deliver 7,500 pounds of food to the local community and participated in organizing a luncheon for 100 Maxwell middle school teachers.

“My main goal is to help feed people and give people things that would be otherwise hard to secure,” said Lassin.

For Lassin, her role models are her parents, who taught her the foundations of all the things she does, her dedication to the community and her love for helping others in need. Her family and her faith have been her biggest motivation and support.



During her free time, Lassin practices arts; drawing, painting, and dancing are some of the things she enjoys more, as well as going to concerts, traveling and exploring new places.

Lassin is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has a 4.0 GPA. She advises other Airmen to never give up, try their best, and figure it out what motivates them.