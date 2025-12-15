UNC observes North West Islands artillery exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

The United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission (UNCMAC) sent multi-national observer teams to observe an artillery Live Fire Exercise (LFX) conducted by the Northwest Islands Defense Command on Dec. 16 at Baengnyeong-do and Yeonpyeong-do.

The Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC) provided independent oversight.

The Northwest Islands are five islands in the West Sea, close to North Korea.

Under the Terms of Armistice the islands are under the military control of the UNC Commander.

DMZ Operations Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brian Greaves said the exercise was routine, defensive in nature and in compliance with the Armistice Agreement.

“Before the exercise United Nations Command provided notification to north side counterparts.” Greaves said.

“Prior notification to the Korean People’s Army promotes transparency and mitigates the risk of incidents or accidents.”

The south-side notified members of the public including mariners and aviators.

The observer team visited firing positions, control centers and a memorial to soldiers killed in the shelling of Yeonpyeong in 2010.



About UNC

Established in 1950, the United Nations Command serves as a multinational force dedicated to enforcing the Korean Armistice Agreement and maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. The Command continues to adapt and evolve to address emerging security issues.