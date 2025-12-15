Discipline in motion, Incirlik Airman inspires others through fitness Your browser does not support the audio element.

As the 39th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell manager, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jasmine Perez plays a vital role in helping Incirlik Airmen meet fitness standards and maintain operational readiness.

Perez oversees the installation’s fitness testing program. She administers physical training tests, body composition assessments and trains other unit fitness leaders across the base, helping units stay ready for the mission. But long before she stepped into this role, fitness was already a part of her identity.



“I grew up in a fitness household, both my parents ran cross-country and track in college,” said Perez. “My brother and I followed right along with that, so we always did sports growing up. I ran cross country, track, and swam. Fitness just became part of who I am.”



Perez brings that same energy to her Air Force career, not just in her role, but in how she lives day-to-day. As a nationally qualified bodybuilder, she lifts five days a week, logs 20,000 steps daily, and follows a structured diet during the competitive season.



While she doesn’t train specifically for PT tests, her consistent workout schedule and cardio have helped her maintain a maximum score of 100 on her test. She also tells Airmen that improvement is within reach when they put in steady effort.



“People ask how to start all the time,” said Perez. “It’s like anything, you have to start somewhere. Everybody has been a beginner. You just have to show up and keep going.”



Her leadership team sees that lifestyle reflected in how she serves Airmen every day. The habits she’s built do not just shape how she trains, they influence how she leads.



“Perez has a major impact,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Dewitt, 39th FSS fitness center operations manager. “Number one is her work ethic and how she does things. She has a carefree attitude, but it’s combined with daily discipline, from her eating habits to her bodybuilding competitions and running. She brings all of that to the programs we run here.”



That motivation extends beyond the physical. Perez speaks openly about how fitness supports her mental and spiritual health as well. Goal setting keeps her grounded, and resilience gives her strength during tough seasons, especially during bodybuilding prep, when social life and free time often take a back seat.



“Bodybuilding can get isolating,” said Perez. “I’ve learned to give myself grace. When I travel, I rest. I eat dessert. I remind myself I’m still human.”



She’s currently in her offseason, but plans to resume competition prep early next year, with hopes of earning her pro card. That goal pushes her forward, but so does her commitment to the Air Force.



“I think my discipline in fitness shapes how I show up to work every day. If I know something needs to get done, I’m going to push myself to get it done and give my best effort,” said Perez. “In the Air Force, you never know what you’ll be tasked with, so staying physically fit means I’m ready to do my job, handle long hours and be fit to fight when the mission calls.”



Perez does not just live the lifestyle, she shares it. From unit fitness leaders to first-time testers, she’s quick to offer tips, encouragement, or simply a listening ear. She mentioned that she does not see fitness as something exclusive, but as a process that anyone can grow in overtime.



“I’m a stickler about PT because I know it helps,” said Perez. “It’s not easy, but it’s worth it. You feel better. You move better. You live better.”



Whether she’s guiding someone through their first PT test or encouraging friends to join her for a workout, Perez knows how intimidating fitness can feel at first. Her advice for anyone who feels stuck is simple: just ask.



“You don’t have to be perfect,” Perez said. “Just ask questions, show up, and be willing to learn. You’ll be surprised where it can take you.”