U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Air Forces Central Band to Showcase American Excellence at Inaugural Doha Military Tattoo, Highlighting Strong U.S.-Qatar Partnership Your browser does not support the audio element.

DOHA, Qatar — The United States Air Force’s premier ceremonial and musical units in the region, the U.S. Air Forces Central Band and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, will represent the U.S. at the first-ever Doha International Music and Marching Festival in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 16-20, 2025.







This landmark event is taking place at the Katara Cultural Village and will bring together military bands from around the world to celebrate cultural exchange through music and military precision.



Known as "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the Honor Guard will showcase the artistry and professionalism of American Airmen. The Drill Team, globally renowned for its professionally choreographed sequence of weapon maneuvers and complex exchanges, performs at international events as a core part of its mission to inspire audiences and represent the excellence of U.S. service members.







Operating throughout the Middle East, the AFCENT Band uses the universal language of music to build connections and strengthen partnerships. The band’s versatile Airmen-musicians perform a wide range of musical genres, including jazz, rock, pop, and traditional patriotic songs, allowing them to engage with diverse audiences at diplomatic, military, and public community events. Their performances serve as a powerful form of cultural outreach, demonstrating a shared commitment to cooperation and mutual understanding.







The inaugural festival features distinguished musical and marching bands from seven countries, including the United Kingdom, Turkey, Jordan, Oman, Kazakhstan, and the host nation, Qatar. The event aims to be a creative platform that fosters cultural dialogue and unity by bridging military artistry with global music.







“Our Airmen in the AFCENT Band and Honor Guard represent the very best of the U.S. Air Force’s precision, professionalism, and dedication,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Benton, Senior Enlisted Leader of the U.S. Air Forces Central Band. “Performing in the inaugural Doha Tattoo is not only an opportunity to showcase our heritage but also a chance to celebrate our deep and enduring partnership with Qatar, a key ally and friend, and other nations in the region. This cultural exchange strengthens the people-to-people ties that are the foundation of our strategic relationship.”







The participation of the U.S. Air Force units underscores the deep and comprehensive strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar. Designated by the U.S. president as a major non-NATO ally, Qatar is a vital partner for peace and stability in the Middle East. This partnership is anchored by decades of close military cooperation, including Qatar’s hosting of Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the region and the forward headquarters for U.S. Central Command.