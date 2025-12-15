Photo By Kyonghui No | Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, United Nations Command deputy commander, greets a family...... read more read more Photo By Kyonghui No | Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, United Nations Command deputy commander, greets a family member of one of the honored Thai service members before the interment ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea, Dec. 12. The ceremony underscored Thailand’s enduring contribution to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the United Nations Command’s commitment to honoring those who served. Officials emphasized that preserving these veterans’ legacies strengthens today’s multinational partnerships and reaffirms a shared commitment to peace. see less | View Image Page

UN Command, Thailand Mark Final Resting of Two Korean War Veterans in Busan

BUSAN, South Korea — The Embassy of Thailand hosted an interment ceremony Dec. 12 at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea to honor two Thai veterans who served under the United Nations Command during the Korean War: Reserve Sgt. Manoch Pummaneekorn of the Royal Thai Navy and Private Narong “Kae” Yeamniyom of the Royal Thai Army.

Reserve Sgt. Pummaneekorn served aboard HTMS Bangpakong from October 1950 to July 1951 as a naval artillery station officer. His ship provided supporting fire along the eastern coast of North Korea, often under extreme winter conditions that left sailors without heat, light or drinking water. He passed away in 2021 at age 95. His family sought interment at UNMCK to honor his deep bond with Korea, and the request was approved Sept. 12, 2025.

Private Yeamniyom served in the 1st Infantry Battalion, 21st Regimental Combat Team, deploying in both the first and third Thai contingents. He fought in operations north and south of the 38th Parallel, including protecting the UNC withdrawal from Pyongyang and supporting operations in Uijeongbu. He died in 2017 at age 88. His family requested interment to reflect his lifelong pride in contributing to global peace and stability; approval was granted Sept. 12, 2025.

Senior Thai, ROK and UNC officials attended the ceremony, including Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat; Lee Nam Il, director general of the Busan Regional Office of Patriots and Veterans Affairs; and Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, UNC deputy commander. The families of both veterans participated in the interment, soil scattering, and wreath‑laying rites.

The ceremony underscored Thailand’s enduring contribution to the defense of the Korean Peninsula and the United Nations Command’s commitment to honoring those who served. Officials emphasized that preserving these veterans’ legacies strengthens today’s multinational partnerships and reaffirms a shared commitment to peace.

The United Nations Command remains steadfast in honoring the legacy of those who served under its flag. Their sacrifice represents the highest ideals of service, and through remembrance, we strengthen alliances and shape a more secure future together.