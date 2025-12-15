U.S. Naval Hospital Guam receives highest Leapfrog grade for safe, high-quality care

Agana, Guam – U.S. Naval Hospital Guam announced today that it received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in providing high-quality care to its patients.

Capt. Joel Schofer, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam said, “this is the second year in a row that we received an ‘A’ from Leapfrog. It is the result of the hard work and determination of the staff of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, who are 100% focused on providing safe, high-quality care for the patients who need us.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level. Updated twice per year, the grades evaluate 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety and make it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities. In the Fall 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 90% received an "A" grade.

“We hope these latest Hospital Safety Grades inspire our patients’ confidence in the quality and safety of care they receive,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “This distinction belongs to the entire team of professionals at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam who are dedicated to meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is a 282,000 square foot military treatment facility that supports the joint forces and strengthens the island by projecting forward-deployed medical power, delivering high-quality care, and forging strategic partnerships. The MTF and its staff of nearly 700 offers a broad range of primary and specialty medical services in support of more than 27,000 beneficiaries.