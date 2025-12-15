904th Contracting Battalion strengthens local business ties at Fort Stewart

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Stephen Lawson, 904th Contracting Battalion commander, briefs community...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Stephen Lawson, 904th Contracting Battalion commander, briefs community leaders Dec. 9, 2025, during a community outreach event at Fort Stewart, Ga. The event was open to the public and conducted in partnership with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Georgia (December 9, 2025) – The 904th Contracting Battalion hosted a community outreach event Dec. 9 at Fort Stewart, connecting with local business leaders to expand contracting opportunities in partnership with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.

904th CBn Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Stephen Lawson and Sgt. Maj. Angelina Hayes hosted about a dozen perspective local business partners from the local area during the community outreach event that was open to the public. Lawson, who assumed command of the contracting battalion in June 2025, said he is always looking at ways to build awareness about his team’s capabilities and the important role they play in commercial contracting efforts on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

“Overall, our goal was achieved,” Lawson said. Attendees got the opportunity to meet subject matter experts who helped educate them on the steps to register for SAM (System for Award Management), obtain a CAGE (Commercial and Government Entity) code and access a variety of contracting vehicles that house countless federal contracting opportunities. The experts also entertained a myriad of contracting process questions during the event. “This was a great community event and great partnership with the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.”

The 904th CBn is one of seven subordinate organizations under the 419th Contracting Support Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The Mission and Installation Contracting Battalion (MICC) has two CSBs and two Field Directorate Offices comprising nine CBns and 28 installation contracting offices, at 30 locations across the continental United States. The 904th is responsible for delivering critical contracting support to Fort Stewart and neighboring Hunter Army Airfield.

“We are looking to continue to execute some of these with the other counties that surround Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield in the near future,” Lawson continued. “I expect our audience and these important partnerships to continue to grow.”

Current and future contracting partners should monitor army.mil/micc to learn more about future outreach events, including the MICC’s annual Advance Planning Briefing for Industry (APBI) virtual contracting forecast event planned for mid-year 2026.

About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.