Capital Guardians in the Capital City: How the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission Advances the National Security Strategy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the quiet moments when Soldiers line the streets to honor a fallen service member to the steady presence of uniformed Guardsmen supporting city agencies, the District of Columbia currently has approximately 2,400 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country who continue to play a pivotal role in the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission.

Their daily actions across the city reflect the core principles of the National Security Strategy, which emphasize national resilience, trusted institutions and strong interagency partnerships as essential components of security.

Much of that work happens shoulder-to-shoulder with the Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies. Whether standing patrols in high-traffic areas or maintaining situational awareness in tactical operations centers, service members demonstrate the NSS principle of integrated deterrence—security achieved through relationships, shared awareness and unified effort.

“What our Soldiers are doing here is more than security,” said U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, JTF–DC commander. “They’re building relationships—across agencies, across neighborhoods, across the whole city. That’s exactly what resilience looks like in practice.”

Community engagement is another dimension of the mission’s NSS-driven impact. During preparations for the annual D.C. Toy Ruck, National Guard members worked closely with the MPD and city partners to ensure the safety of more than 700 expected participants. The collaboration underscored how civic events can strengthen trust, enhance community cohesion and reinforce public confidence in institutions—an outcome central to the NSS focus on strengthening America’s social fabric.

The mission’s most solemn moments also resonate deeply with the NSS commitment to reinforcing democratic institutions and honoring national service. On Nov. 27, 2025, hundreds of National Guard members and first responders lined the streets of Washington during an honor escort for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard.

“The procession, while difficult for all of us, captured the enduring purpose of the force,” Doane said. “That procession reminded all of us why we serve. It strengthened our bond with the community and with one another. That unity—the trust built between citizens and those who protect them—is the foundation of national security.”

Senior leaders have maintained a strong presence across mission sites to reinforce morale and recognize service members’ contributions. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, interim commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, visited Soldiers and Airmen in the field, at family program events and during operational updates.

“These engagements reflect how the mission strengthens both readiness and relationships,” Blanchard said. “The National Security Strategy calls for resilient communities and adaptive forces. When our Soldiers support local agencies, when they connect with families, when they help stabilize neighborhoods—that’s resilience in action.”

Support for the force also extends to spiritual and emotional readiness, which the NSS identifies as essential to sustaining an effective national defense. Chaplains from the D.C. National Guard and the U.S. Secret Service recently conducted a daylong assessment of spiritual-support needs at the D.C. Armory and Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling.

“Collaboration elevates our ability to care for the people who safeguard the nation,” said U.S. Army Maj. Edward D. Lartey, JTF–DC command chaplain. “Spiritual readiness is national readiness, and it ensures our service members are grounded, focused and emotionally equipped to carry out their mission with integrity—no matter the circumstances.”

Across the mission footprint, Guardsmen continue to gain real-world experience that strengthens the force. From engineer battalions conducting 24-hour operations and Soldiers standing guard at critical facilities to Airmen supporting transportation missions through local installations, every element of the mission reflects what the NSS describes as a modern, integrated force prepared for complex challenges. Even seemingly small moments—leaders conducting battlefield circulation, public affairs specialists documenting operations, or noncommissioned officers mentoring junior troops—reinforce the readiness and cohesion the NSS identifies as foundational to national stability.

As the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission continues, leaders say its success lies in the shared commitment of service members and community partners alike.

“The mission stands as a model for coordinated security,” Doane said. “The National Security Strategy reminds us that security is shared. No single agency can do it alone. The success of this mission belongs to every Soldier, every Airman, every partner agency and every community member who works with us to protect the capital.”

Blanchard agreed, noting that the mission’s impact is both local and national.

“We are Capital Guardians,” he said. “Supporting this city is both our responsibility and our honor. Every action we take contributes to a safer District and a stronger nation. Our commitment to the people of Washington and to our partners will remain steadfast.”