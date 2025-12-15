Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes USNS Patuxent to Pacific Area of Responsibility for First Time Your browser does not support the audio element.

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) welcomes fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) to the Pacific Area of Operation for the first time in the ship’s history, following duty on the East Coast.



Patuxent arrived in San Diego Friday, marking the first time the ship has been in the THIRD Fleet area of operation for duty. Following a period of maintenance and certification, the ship will operate as the San Diego duty oiler, providing logistics services to Navy ships in the region.



The 677 foot Patuxent operates with a crew of 70-100 civilian mariners, as part of the MSC fleet, delivering jet fuel, diesel fuel, lubricating oil, as well as fresh and frozen food, equipment, mechanical parts, and other items.



Patuxent is the fifteenth ship of the Henry J. Kaiser class of fleet replenishment oilers. The ship was built at Avondale Shipyard, Inc., at New Orleans, Louisiana, and christened and launched on July 23, 1994. It is the first of three ships in the class of eighteen, to be built with a double hull required by the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.