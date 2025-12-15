Combat Forces Command Leaders Spotlight Readiness and Resilience

Photo By John Ayre | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, commander of USSF Combat Forces Command,...... read more read more Photo By John Ayre | U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, commander of USSF Combat Forces Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Rozneck, CFC senior enlisted leader, conducted a fireside chat at the Space Force Assosiation's 2025 Spacepower conference, Dec. 12th, 2025. During the chat they discussed forging a resilient force and people being a priority to CFC's mission success. CFC’s participation in Spacepower Conference 2025 reinforces the command’s commitment to transparency, engagement, and the advancement of professional discourse within the space community. As the U.S. Space Force approaches its sixth anniversary, the conversation underscored both the progress made and the work ahead to ensure America’s space warfighters remain Always Ready, Always Innovative, Always Above. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre) see less | View Image Page

At the Space Force Association’s Spacepower Conference 2025, leaders from the U.S. Space Force’s Combat Forces Command (CFC) underscored their mission to build resilient, combat-ready space forces. The fireside chat highlighted how CFC is shaping the future of space warfighting by strengthening integrated defense, advancing force generation models, and preparing Guardians to meet the demands of high-end conflict.



The session, titled “Building Resilient Space Architectures,” featured USSF Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Gagnon, CFC commander, and USSF Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Rozneck, CFC command senior enlisted leader. Together, they emphasize the importance of redundancy, adaptability, and innovation in ensuring the nation’s space forces remain ready to deter and, if necessary, prevail against adversaries.



“We are in the profession of arms. Our job is to be combat ready and ready to win,” said Chief Rozneck, underscoring CFC’s focus on preparing space warfighters to meet the nation’s most complex operational demands.



During the dialogue, CFC leaders also discussed the challenges of being a “lean” force and the need to answer that challenge through innovative organizational design, highlighting the USSF’s advancement in aligning and integrating all elements of readiness under a single commander. The Mission Delta structure now aggregates responsibility, authority, and resources for all aspects of unit readiness to include acquisition, cyber, intelligence, and space operations, as well as engineering and force development activities.



“We need to be ready to fight with what we have today, not just the systems we’re fielding tomorrow,” said Gagnon. “Knowledge is a continuing path there’s always something to learn.”



They also discussed the command’s efforts to refine training pipelines, advance mission-focused professional development, and accelerate the transition from legacy structures to modern combat-aligned organizations, and highlighting ongoing collaboration with combatant commands, interagency partners, and allied nations.



“Our advantage is our people,” said Gagnon. “The difference is the cognitive ability of our people to think through complex problems. This advantage is unmatched.”



CFC’s participation in Spacepower Conference 2025 reinforces the command’s commitment to transparency, engagement, and the advancement of professional discourse within the space community. As the U.S. Space Force approaches its sixth anniversary, the conversation underscored both the progress made and the work ahead to ensure America’s space warfighters remain Always Ready, Always Innovative, Always Above.