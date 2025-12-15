(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Story: Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney

    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney

    The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the flagpole in front of Garrison Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

    Cheney had also served as the Secretary of Defense.

    The flag was flown at half-staff on all Department of Defense buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and around the world.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:26
    Story ID: 554247
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney
    Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin
    American Flag
    U.S. flag half-staff
    Dick Cheney remembrance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version