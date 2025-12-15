Photo By Scott Sturkol | The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the flagpole in front of Garrison Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney had also served as the Secretary of Defense. The flag was flown at half-staff on all Department of Defense buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and around the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Photo Story: Flag at Fort McCoy posted at half-staff to honor Dick Cheney Your browser does not support the audio element.

The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff Nov. 13, 2025, on the flagpole in front of Garrison Headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney.



Cheney had also served as the Secretary of Defense.



The flag was flown at half-staff on all Department of Defense buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and around the world.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”