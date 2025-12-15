SpOC Leadership Focuses on New Generation Model, Exercise Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. -- Commander of Space Operations Command Lt. Gen. N. David Miller, Jr., and Col. Edward Gutierrez, deputy commander of SpOC’s Mission Delta 4, highlighted the Space Force's ongoing efforts to prepare Guardians for the challenges of modern warfare during the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference held Sept. 22-25, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. SpOC leadership emphasized the critical role of space superiority in the success of all joint force operations in several panel discussions focusing on areas such as delivering space capabilities at speed and scale, achieving space superiority, exercising at scale, and electromagnetic warfare. “What the Joint Force needs from the Space Force as a decisive [capability] is really two things,” said Miller. “Deliver that space-enabled combat edge, while simultaneously protecting our joint force, including ourselves, from space-enabled attack.” Miller discussed how training iterations within SPAFORGEN 2.0, the service's model for assigning and allocating forces to combatant commanders, are instrumental in preparing Guardians for the needs of the Joint Force. "I think the commanders [across the joint force] are more satisfied than they’ve been in the past with the capability of the Guardians and Airmen that we are presenting,” said Miller. “SPAFORGEN 2.0 is going to really dial up the content and frequency of the training evolutions, as well as the partners that we’re bringing to bear in each one of those combat training cycles."

Miller tied SPAFORGEN 2.0 to the recent Resolute Space Exercise when speaking on the “Exercising at Scale: What We’re Learning” panel, stating that the exercise validated the need for the new force generation model, as it dedicates time to training and exercise evolutions, tactics development, and integration. Both Miller and Gutierrez highlighted Operation Midnight Hammer as an example of how the Space Force’s training and exercise efforts translate to real-world success. During the operation, the U.S. Air Force supported its Israeli partners by defending against Iranian drone and missile attacks and executing precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Miller outlined several space mission areas that were employed in the operation, to include, Missile Targeting Tracking and Warning; Space Intelligence, Recognizance, Surveillance; and Navigational Warfare; and Electromagnetic Warfare (EW).

“Itis the first time we’re able to say there were electromagnetic warfare forces employed in association with that mission,” said Miller. "Specifically focused on ensuring those B-2s got in and got out at the time and place of our choosing.”

Gutierrez also emphasized the importance of of EW to the success of the mission when participating in the “Generating Effects with Cyber and Electronic Warfare” panel. “Midnight Hammer was a good example for our professionals to show what they were able to do from the EW perspective, and able [to help the] joint force to execute its fight and put bombs on target,” said Gutierrez. While both Miller and Gutierrez discussed the successes of the Space Force’s space capabilities in Midnight Hammer, Miller also emphasized the importance of continuing to improve the integration of space capabilities into all joint force operations at the speed and scale it is needed.

“The point is, when the U.S. military focuses on something, God help you,” said Miller, “and right now, I think the U.S. military is focused on integrating space in a way that we’ve just never seen before.”