NMRTC Bremerton JEA helps deliver to those in need

Part of the Hospital Corps pledge states, ‘I shall do all within my power to show in myself an example of all that is honorable and good throughout my naval career.’



Which is precisely what Junior Enlisted Association hospital corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton did by helping as volunteers at a local toy drive, December 7, 2025.



“The Junior Enlisted Association chose to participate in the Kidzz Helping Kidzz toy drive with a heartfelt desire to support children in need and ensure they experience the joy and wonder of a wonderful holiday season. They believe every child deserves to feel cared for, especially during the holidays, and this was a tangible way to make that happen,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shane C. Durand, NMRTC Bremerton JEA mentor.



The Kidzz Helping Kidzz toy drive is a youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people to serve their community. Credit goes to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Gregory DeShields for presenting the volunteer opportunity to the JEA cabinet.



“Recognizing the value and impact of this partnership, the current JEA cabinet enthusiastically approved,” Durand added.



According to Durand, each year, the toy drive organizers gather youth volunteers to help with a large-scale Christmas toy drive. They routinely partner with schools, local businesses, and community groups to collect thousands of new toys, which are then delivered directly to children receiving care in Puget Sound–area hospitals.



Since their founding, they’ve delivered more than 53,000 toys, with the goal to bring comfort, joy, and hope to a child facing serious illness. As direct representatives of Navy Medicine, such a notion was immediately of interest to the command’s Sailors.



“Participating in projects like the Kidzz Helping Kidzz toy drive is incredibly important for several reasons. It allows our junior Sailors to directly engage with and contribute to the Kitsap community. It also provides a valuable opportunity for personal growth and leadership development as they work together to achieve a common goal. Ultimately, it reinforces the Navy's core values of honor, courage, and commitment, extending our service beyond the military mission to positively impact the lives of those around us,” explained Durand.



The JEA’s selfless act – of handling a host of logistical, structural and organizational needs - did not go unnoticed. Ms. Beth Friedman-Damer, Kidzz Helping Kidzz executive director, shared a sincere thanks with the Sailors upon completion of their volunteering.



“We want to express our deep appreciation for the Junior Enlisted Association and the truly exceptional support they have shown our organization. They have volunteered their time and strength to pack U-Haul trucks, deliver toy collection boxes throughout the community, and, most recently, help us move our entire operation from the back of the warehouse to the front. Their teamwork, professionalism, and generosity make an enormous difference. Kidzz Helping Kidzz simply could not accomplish this incredible work without the unwavering support of the Junior Enlisted Association. We are profoundly grateful for their partnership and service to our mission. What an incredible testament to your hard work,” wrote Friedman-Damer, also including a “huge Bravo Zulu” to Deshields, Hospitalmen Anfernee Coleman, Anfernee (JEA President), Van Stacey Cabonila, Van Stacey (JEA Volunteer Coordinator) Brogan Stewart, Brogan and Tyree Baker for their outstanding contributions:



Additional special regards for their volunteering went out to Hospitalmen Cadence Chacon, JEA Secretary and Rhiannon Neal, JEA Public Affairs Officer, “whose positive attitudes and unwavering commitment were truly inspiring as they packed trucks and helped deliver toy collection boxes throughout the community. Their efforts not only contributed to the logistics of the toy drive but also helped spread awareness and enthusiasm for the cause,” said Durand.