    Photo Story: November 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    November 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations are shown Nov. 19, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During November 2025,

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photo Story: November 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Training operations are shown during November 2025 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    During November 2025, hundreds of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training.

    Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984.

    National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during November.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 15:01
    Story ID: 554242
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: November 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army training
    training operations
    Fort McCoy
    Total Force Training Center
    Wisconsin

