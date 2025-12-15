Army Reserve leader pays tribute to Pearl Harbor fallen Your browser does not support the audio element.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Service members and civilians gathered to commemorate the 84th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor during a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 7 here at the Intrepid Museum.



Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event.



“Right now, thousands of service members are deployed around the world. Our Sailors, our Soldiers, our Marines, our Airmen, our Coast Guardsmen, our Space Guardians are all following in our veterans’ footsteps, upholding the legacy of our past warriors who dedicated themselves to preserving the life of freedom for their families, friends, community, and country,” Rhodes said.



During the attack, more than 2,400 American were killed and nearly 1,300 were wounded. Nearly 190 military aircraft and nine naval vessels were destroyed, with an additional 159 aircraft and 21 ships damaged. The battleship Arizona exploded after its forward magazine was hit by an enemy shell.



“To the families of those heroes who fought and bled that day: Thank you on behalf of a grateful nation,” Rhodes said. “We are forever in your debt. It is due to your courage, your fortitude, and vigilance that we continue to enjoy the blessings of liberty today.”



The event was highlighted by the placing of a memorial wreath in the Hudson River.



“This is such an important day for the Intrepid Museum, and it is one that has always been poignant and bittersweet,” said Susan Marenoff-Zausner president of the Intrepid Museum. “We feel it’s such a privilege that you (the families) want to continue to be here at Intrepid, and will do this ceremony for as long as you want to be here.”



To learn more about the Intrepid Museum, visit https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/