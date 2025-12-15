Courtesy Photo | ock Island District Civil Engineer Andrew McClanahan (second from right) and his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ock Island District Civil Engineer Andrew McClanahan (second from right) and his Forward Expeditionary Support Team – Advance teammates pose for a photo with Armed Forces of the Philippines Navy personnel during a recent deployment to the Philippines. Courtesy Photo see less | View Image Page

DEPLOYMENT SPOTLIGHT: Supporting Critical Missions Abroad: Inside the Forward Engineer Support Team-Advanced Your browser does not support the audio element.

When U.S. Army engineers are called to deploy for critical infrastructure support overseas, a Forward Engineer Support Team-Advanced answers the call. Comprised of a dynamic eight-person team, FEST-A is a vital component of the Field Force Engineering program, which provides engineering expertise where it’s needed most. The team’s mission is to deliver rapid and efficient engineering solutions in environments where in-house capabilities are unavailable, typically involving high-pressure, fast-paced work in foreign countries.

The FEST-A team is a specialized unit comprised of an Army officer, a noncommissioned officer, and six U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel from districts across the United States. The team is deployed to various global locations, with missions typically lasting six months.

A key member of one of those teams is Rock Island District Civil Engineer Andrew McClanahan, who has participated in various deployments. For McClanahan, his most significant deployment occurred in the Philippines with the 565th FEST, where he and his team worked to improve military infrastructure under the United States’ Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Philippine government.

“What I found particularly unique for the mission was how close we worked with the Armed Forces of the Philippines leadership in the field,” said McClanahan. “Not only were we engineers doing a job, we were also representatives of the United States, helping build professional relations with our allies and peers.”

FEST-A’s mission in the Philippines centered on providing 35% level design for infrastructure improvements at various military bases. This included projects like road and airfield upgrades, building new barracks and training facilities, and enhancing base security. These tasks were executed in coordination with AFP engineers and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command – Pacific, who played an integral role in planning and execution.

Deploying for the FEST-A mission is not for the faint of heart. The team is tasked with executing engineering projects with limited oversight and a rapid operational tempo, where the emphasis is on delivering quality results under pressure.

“The challenge is how quickly we have to work,” McClanahan explained. “In USACE, we take a very deliberate approach to design, with plenty of opportunities for in-depth review and consideration of an optimal approach for a given situation. But in theater, the expectation is that we execute high-quality work at a pace that leaves very little time for the level of detailed analysis us engineers prefer. We had to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. The motto we kept in mind was from General Patton - ‘a good plan ready to execute today is better than a perfect plan next week.’”

This “ready, set, go” mindset often forced McClanahan to adapt quickly, learning new skills on the fly to ensure mission success. From learning new software tools for specific tasks to diving into local construction practices, the pace of work continuously pushed McClanahan and his team to innovate and apply engineering principles in real-world scenarios.

As McClanahan reflects on his time in the Philippines, the evolution of FEST-A’s role continues to take shape. Rock Island District Mechanical Engineer Dan Nuti is currently deployed as part of the 565th FEST-A team, the same one McClanahan was part of. Nuti is continuing the mission of providing engineering capabilities while also helping to train AFP engineers on different tools the FEST team uses, such as the Advance Route Recon Kit, a tool that helps determine optimal transit routes for military convoys. Rock Island District employees Arianna Roldan and Brendan Killarney are also preparing to join future FEST-A missions, contributing their expertise to global engineering support.

As McClanahan and his fellow engineers continue to serve, their mission is clear: deliver timely, effective solutions in challenging environments, all while strengthening the bonds between the U.S. and its allies.