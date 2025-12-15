Photo By Brian Dietrick | The Civilian Development program offers a portfolio of educational and leadership...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | The Civilian Development program offers a portfolio of educational and leadership training opportunities for civilians at all levels. Programs range from long-term academic and terminal degree offerings to short, targeted courses focused on leadership and specific skill development. A variety of experiential and fellowship programs are also available, focusing on competency expansion and leadership skill development. see less | View Image Page

Civilian Development provides leadership, growth opportunities Your browser does not support the audio element.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Air Force Materiel Command civilians should prepare now to be ready for the Academic Year 2027 Civilian Development application window opening Jan. 7.



The Civilian Development program offers a portfolio of educational and leadership training opportunities for civilians at all levels. Programs range from long-term academic and terminal degree offerings to short, targeted courses focused on leadership and specific skill development. A variety of experiential and fellowship programs are also available, focusing on competency expansion and leadership skill development.



“The Civilian Development portfolio really does offer something for nearly everyone,” said Crystal Riego, AFMC Civilian Development program lead. “We encourage all civilians to carefully review what is being offered and apply – take a chance on yourself this year!”



There are several notable changes to the Academic Year 2027 program offerings and application requirements. Five new programs have been added to the portfolio, including one experiential course and four short seminar courses. These programs include the Artificial Intelligence - Government Leadership Program; U.S. Space Force Civilian Guardian’s Course; LAUNCH Program; and Leadership for an Efficient and Accountable Government.



The Leading Department of the Air Force Organizations (LDO) course is renamed as the Civilian Warfighter Support Course (CWSC). The Executive Core Qualification and Technical Qualification (ECQ &TCQ) courses are now a single program under the moniker Senior Executive Application Lab (SEAL).



Applicants are required to submit resumes with their applications, highlighting career achievements and prior development in relation to the desired programs.



Individuals can apply for up to three programs during the application cycle. All applications are thoroughly reviewed by leadership and career field teams to help ensure individuals are aligned to the right programs based on their career trajectory.



“Individuals should begin having conversations with their supervisors now to help vector the application process,” said Riego.



To learn more about the Academic Year 2027 Civilian Development program offerings, individuals can view the Interactive Portfolio at https://app.mil.powerbigov.us/Redirect?action=OpenApp&appId=6d951526-650d-4546-9cbb-3c9522d1cf54&ctid=8331b18d-2d87-48ef-a35f-ac8818ebf9b4. Individuals can also join the Air Force Personnel Center’s Civilian Development TEAMS page to ask questions and directly engage with program managers. Both are accessible on CaC-enabled devices.



Applications are submitted via MyVector at https://myvector.us.af.mil/myvector/Home. Individuals should check with their organizations for specific deadlines.

---



AFMC will release a series of recorded webinars to help applicants and endorsers with the Civilian Development application process. For links to the recordings, visit the AFMC Civilian Development SharePoint site using a CaC-

enabled device. Webinars will be available mid-January 2026.



Webinars include:

• From Candidates to Leaders: Inspiring CD Journeys

o Hear from previous participants and learn how the CD program transformed their careers

• The Endorser’s Playbook: Tips for Strong Applications

o Learn from senior leader endorsers about writing effective endorsements and navigating the process

• Beyond the Application: Career Growth and Guidance

o Additional guidance from senior leaders on career growth