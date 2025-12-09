Resilience in Action: JPPSO-SW Navigates Government Shutdown Challenges to Support the Warfighter

Courtesy Photo | Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Southwest Team (Courtesy Photo by Mr. James...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Southwest Team (Courtesy Photo by Mr. James Bode) Left to right: Mr. Chermelito Nofuente, Mr. Philip Meza, Ms. Octavia Fulgham, Mr. Sem Amador, Ms. Shiloh Snapp, Ms. Maria Escano-Enrile, Mr. Jason Tran, Mr. James Webb, Mr. James Majors, Ms. Rosalie Solis, Mr. Gabriel Echenique, Mr. Anthoney Misenhimer, Ms. Wendy Lopez, Ms. Mayra Gomez, Mr. Derrick Jenkins, Mr. Joshua Green, Mr. Marc Ebreo, Mr. Kenneth Haynes, Mr. Alfred Guerrero, and Ms. Caroline Rampola. Not pictured: Ms. Aileen Lopez, Mr. Kenneth McCollough, Mr. Fernando Martinez Barrientos, Mr. Samyasen Torres, and Ms. Rene Ontiveros. see less | View Image Page

Story and photo by Mr. James M. Bode, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) Household Goods Director

Naval Base San Diego, Calif.– At the Joint Personal Property Shipping Office Southwest (JPPSO-SW), the mission is clear: to support the warfighter, their families, and Department of War civilians with household goods (HHG) and privately owned vehicle (POV) shipment and storage needs. As a critical hub for logistics, JPPSO-SW oversees the awarding of shipments, invoice processing, storage lot management, and quality assurance operations. Additionally, it serves as one of two sites operating the Navy HHG Customer Contact Center, providing worldwide customer support. The team is composed of Navy civilians, Marine Corps personnel from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Army contractors, collectively supporting 17 Navy, Marine Corps, and Army Personal Property Processing Offices (PPPO) across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

The FY26 federal funding lapse presented unprecedented challenges, including an immediate 65% reduction in the civilian workforce due to furloughs. This disruption significantly impacted HHG operations and customer support throughout the Southwest Region. During the shutdown, Navy PPPO sites within JPPSO-SW's area of responsibility were closed to foot traffic, suspending onsite inspection services to prioritize essential customer support functions. Despite these obstacles, the team focused on critical support functions and communication with customers and industry via the Navy Household Goods Customer Contact Center and shared email boxes.

Amid personal hardships, the JPPSO-SW team demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication to maintaining HHG mission readiness. The PPPO team in San Diego provided customer support for six Navy storefronts, processing 923 move applications and assisting customers facing challenges due to FY26-funded move restrictions. JPPSO-SW awarded 1,520 shipments, maintained 4,345 non-temporary storage and 1,014 temporary storage lots, processed 6,689 invoices totaling over $6 million, handled 1,809 pre-approval requests, issued 342 punitive actions for shipment violations, and assisted 1,983 customers worldwide through the HHG call center.

"I couldn't be prouder of our team. Despite everything going on around them, they stayed resilient, showed up with a positive attitude, remained professional, and dug in to support our customers and industry partners," said Mr. James Bode, NAVSUP FLCSD HHG Director. "Our ability to plan accordingly and adapt to the challenge wouldn't be possible without the support from our FLCSD Command Executive Team, Supply Management Department, and NAVSUP Headquarters HHG Team entrusting us to get the job done."

The dedication and professionalism of the JPPSO-SW team during this challenging period exemplifies their commitment to the warfighter and their families. Their ability to adapt, innovate, and persevere ensured mission readiness and continued support for the Southwest Region, proving that even in the face of adversity, the JPPSO-SW team remains steadfast in their mission.

“This team continues to shine and define what right looks like,” said Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Commanding Officer. “Under James’ leadership, the team has stood out as the authoritative representatives for FLC San Diego, NAVSUP Headquarters, and the Navy across the entire United States Transportation Command landscape.”