POW/MIA: Never Forget Your browser does not support the audio element.

Although they are missing, they will never be forgotten. The Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day is observed annually on the third Friday in September. Nearly 81,000 American service members remain missing after having served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and other conflicts involving the United States. The Department of Defense will not stop looking until all POW/MIAs are home.

In the early morning hours of September 18th and stretching into the morning of the 19th, the 90th Missile Wing Air Force Sergeants Association, Chapter 1178, hosted a 24-hour walk, run and ruck event honoring the sacrifices made by those who are still missing.

“The 24-hour aspect reflects that the duty to remember and search never stops,” said Staff Sgt. Tiffany Turgeon, 90th Missile Wing Air Force Sergeants Association president. “Just as families of POWs and MIAs live with constant uncertainty, participants keep moving through day and night to show that their sacrifices are not forgotten, a symbolism of continuous vigilance.”

Many members of the 90th Missile Wing attended to show their support and demonstrate their unwavering commitment to remembering those who are missing.

“Walking, running, or rucking together demonstrates that the nation and its military community remain united in honoring POWs/MIAs,” Turgeon said. “The shared endurance symbolizes the collective responsibility to remember and reminds the community that freedom often came at a cost, and some still remain unaccounted for.”

As the years continue to pass by, members of the Mighty Ninety will continue to diligently observe the POW/MIA Recognition Day and will let it serve as a constant reminder of those who sacrificed so much and to find those who are still lost.