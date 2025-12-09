Exclusive, season’s best steals: Jaw-dropping prices on holiday hams and rib roasts in the Dec. 15-28 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | From Dec. 15-28, eligible patrons can get hams 99 cents per pound, rib roasts from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From Dec. 15-28, eligible patrons can get hams 99 cents per pound, rib roasts from $6.99 per pound, fresh produce, drinks and more – everything you need to prepare a luxurious holiday meal at a fraction of the price.(DeCA Marketing graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click, We’re Going Ham! (https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md\_Y8I4OcQR3BI53gpA.mp4?1765424455).

FORT LEE, Va. – Your commissary is making holiday meals easier and more affordable with exclusive savings from Dec. 15-28. Stock up on festive favorites, from hams and rib roasts to fresh produce, beverages and convenient sides – all in the Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer).

Celebrate with brand-name hams, including Hormel Cure 81 Spiral Ham, Hormel Cure 81 Spiral Sliced Vermont Maple Ham, Smithfield Spiral Red Glaze Ham, and Hillshire Spiral Half Brown Sugar Ham, all priced at just 99 cents per pound. These hams are available while supplies last. Discount applied at checkout.

Rib roast lovers can save big on USDA bone-in ribeye roasts. USDA Select bone-in ribeye roasts for just $6.99 per pound, choice at $7.99 per pound, Angus choice at $8.99 per pound, and prime $12.99 per pound.

Looking to add even more variety to your holiday table? Boneless center cut pork roast is just $2.88 per pound. Collard greens are a standard side and priced at just 99 cents each. Bagged navel oranges can be a custom stocking stuffer at $3.99 each. Limits may apply, and selection may vary by store.

Quench your thirst this holiday season by shopping your commissary beverage deals running Dec. 16-31, with all 12-packs from Coke and Pepsi priced at two for $10 and Keurig Dr. Pepper 12-packs at three for $12.

This edition’s Big Meal, Little Price holiday promotion features crowd-pleasing sweet and savory favorites, from glazed spiral ham and tender shrimp to creamy sides and warm rolls. Finished with a rich chocolate cream pie, it’s a simple way to serve comfort and flavor for any gathering. Shoppers can visit Holiday Meal with all the Fixins' Under $40 for details (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big\_meal\_little\_price\_holiday\_meal\_with\_all\_the\_fixins\_under\_40\_feeds\_8\_10\_people/r/3785446852510356427).

Running tight on time? Find everything you need, in addition to exclusive savings, to plan your whole holiday in one spot with our holiday page (https://shop.commissaries.com/holidays). From “Sweet Traditions” to our Holiday Help Center, we have everything you need to celebrate the season along with exclusive savings. Save time with our Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go) and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores and there’s no fee for drive up service. Simply place your order, pay and drive up to our store – we’ll load your groceries for you.

Patrons can also enjoy a variety of ongoing deals and programs:

• Freedom’s Choice Fresh Frozen Fish (https://shop.commissaries.com/shop#!/?q=freedoms%20choice%20fish&search\_option\_id=product) delivers premium-quality, individually vacuum-packed fillets for maximum freshness and convenience. Enjoy a variety of options including Pink Salmon, Keto Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Tilapia, Flounder, Catfish, Catfish Nuggets and Swai – all at an unbeatable value.

• Pathway to Savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $180 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Click the coupon and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.

• “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom\_s\_choice\_chef\_crafted\_meals\_ready\_when\_you\_are/r/3520318444178248187), ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.

• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label products can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.

• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.

• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling\_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores.

Your commissary is ready to help you stretch your dollars further with savings of at least 25% every time you shop. Check your store hours (https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator) and take advantage of your hard-earned benefit to make your holiday shopping simple and stress-free.

Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change. -DeCA-

