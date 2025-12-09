Rangers Share Illinois Waterway History, Expertise on “Lunch & Lock” Cruises

For the past three summers, park rangers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, have joined the crew of the Sainte Genevieve riverboat for “Lunch & Lock” river cruises along the Illinois River. These unique and popular outreach opportunities, offered approximately eight times a year, provide passengers with a scenic journey, and a chance to learn about the waterway’s vital role in navigation, ecosystem health and regional history.

The cruises, which last around three hours, embark from the Sainte Genevieve boat dock in Ottawa, Illinois, traveling downriver through Starved Rock Lock and Dam before returning, offering passengers a firsthand look at the engineering marvels that keep commerce flowing. Rangers Sarah Fisher and Bob Petruney, along with colleagues Julie McDonald and Kevin Ewbank, narrate the tours, fielding questions and sharing insights into the multifaceted mission of USACE.

“Getting to be out on the river for the day and talking to people on the boat is what I enjoy most,” said Fisher.

“Everyone has such interesting questions and unique experiences tied to the river. There are lots of teachable moments and every trip we see or learn about something new," added Fisher.

Topics discussed during the cruises are diverse; ranging from the intricacies of navigation and the Inland Waterways Trust Fund to natural resource management and ongoing efforts to combat challenges like invasive carp. Rangers also delve into the history of the Illinois Waterway, the importance of flood risk management, and regional efforts like the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program which includes the local Starved Rock Breakwater Project.

“These tours help educate the public about the complex work we do – maintaining navigation channels, operating locks and dams and ensuring the waterway remains a viable transportation corridor,” Petruney explained. “Meeting and greeting the public from around the Illinois area and other states is a real highlight.”

The outreach program offers significant benefits to the Rock Island District, bridging the gap between often-unseen engineering work and the public it serves.

“I’m always surprised by how few people realize that USACE actually has park rangers and engages in natural resource work,” Fisher noted. “People often see USACE as purely engineering and infrastructure, and don’t realize the breadth of activities that we have a hand in. It’s an opportunity to put a face to the name of a large organization that they don’t always know much about.”

Fisher emphasized the importance of connecting with the public on the river itself.

“At least on the Illinois Waterway, there are not many opportunities to be directly on the river interpreting the resource and project to visitors. Individuals coming into the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center get a different perspective than a visitor physically on the river. It’s a way to connect the guests with a tangible experience and immerse them in the unique history of the river.”

The partnership the Illinois Waterway rangers has built with the Sainte Genevieve is proving to be invaluable.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the Sainte Genevieve, and there is a mutual respect between our organizations,” Fisher said. “The Sainte Genevieve staff looks to us for updates on river conditions and alerts us to any conditions that we may need to be aware of. For instance, last summer they alerted us to unsafe recreational boating practices in a no wake area along the waterway. We were able to step up boat patrols in the area to encourage safe and responsible recreation.”

Moving forward, the Illinois Waterway rangers plan to continue partnering with the Sainte Genevieve staff to share information on the Illinois Waterway’s historical significance and importance as a transportation artery. “They help ensure that the project is seen as a valuable asset to the region and that USACE maintains the public trust necessary to effectively manage the Illinois Waterway System,” Petruney concluded.