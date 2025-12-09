Courtesy Photo | Jason Krick, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of Engineering, poses...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jason Krick, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Chief of Engineering, poses with his family (from left to right) daughters Olivia and Claire, wife Laci, and daughters Sophie and Emma in Mobile, Alabama, October 15, 2024. Krick, who has been with the Mobile District for more than 25 years and won the USACE Civilian of the Year Award for 2025, said his family has supported him throughout his career. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Chief of Engineering named USACE Employee of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

MOBILE, Ala. — One of the most prestigious awards someone can win in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to a civilian employee who has achieved the highest overall standards of excellence and made significant contributions to the mission, reputation, and prestige of USACE.

Enter Jason Krick, USACE Mobile District Chief of Engineering.

Krick, who demonstrated exceptional technical leadership and mission commitment by delivering urgent, high-risk engineering solutions in response to two major lock and dam failures, was named the USACE Civilian of the Year for 2025.

“It is quite an honor to have one of your own win such a prestigious award,” said Col. Kelcey Shaw, USACE Mobile District commander. “It exemplifies and is indicative of the type of work he does each day as our Chief of Engineering. It is an honor, not only for him and his family, but something his teammates and those of us here in the Mobile District can all share in. Congratulations Jason.”

Krick is married to his wife, Laci, and has four daughters, Emma, Claire, Olivia, and Sophie. He graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2003 and has been working for the District for more than 25 years.

He said he joined USACE by pure happenstance, and the rest, you can tell, is history.

“I joined USACE by accident,” Krick said. “In college, I was looking for a job, and the Mobile District Real Estate Division hired a civil engineering student to review surveys and write a legal description. After that, a job opening came up in the Engineering Division, and I was hired as an intern in the Geotech and Dam Safety Section. I was hooked, and I have never left.”

Krick said his most memorable time with USACE and the Mobile District is his experience, which played a massive role in his winning the Civilian of the Year Award.

“I called upon my teams in engineering (structural, cost, geotech, geology, and dam safety) along with my partners in Operations, Contracting, Construction, and Industry partners to develop an emergency repair to restore navigation,” Krick said. “The project was very stressful, very high-profile, and technically challenging. This was a perfect example of all parties involved having a common goal and solving a complex problem in record time.”

USACE South Atlantic Division Chief of Engineering and Construction Michael Voich, who is Krick’s boss at the Division level, said Krick’s leadership skills and ability to forge partnerships are the secret to his success and that Krick has always delivered excellence.

“This award is a fitting honor for a leader who has earned it by practicing selfless service and consistently delivering exceptional results,” Voich said. “Jason’s leadership empowers our SAM engineering team to safely deliver high-quality projects on time and within budget, a success built on his remarkable ability to forge and sustain strong partnerships within USACE at all levels and with external stakeholders. Jason’s leadership was pivotal in guiding SAM’s engineering team through the challenging emergency closures at our Lock and Dam structures at Demopolis and Holt in 2024.”

Krick said his family has been by his side, cheering him on throughout his career. He said he could always rely on his wife, Laci, to take care of things at home if he had to be gone.

“My family has been supportive since day one,” Krick said. “There were times I was away from home, and my wife would take care of our daughters so I could focus on my job. Also, when I was working and taking night classes for my Master’s Degree, Laci was always by my side, encouraging me to stay focused and finish class. I couldn’t have done all of this without her.”

Krick said that being named USACE Employee of the Year is quite an honor, but that all the credit goes to his Engineering team in Mobile.

“While this award is a tremendous honor, it reflects more on the exceptional team I’m fortunate to serve alongside than on me,” Krick said. “I am grateful to my Engineering team and to our partners across the Mobile District for the dedication you bring every day. Your commitment—and the support of my family—made this recognition possible. Thank you all.”