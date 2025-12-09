Songwriting session keeps music dreams alive at Fort Rucker

With the sun setting over Lake Tholocco, the Lake Lodge conference room transformed into a recording studio as part of a Creative Engagement with the Arts event at Fort Rucker, Ala., Dec. 12.

Thanks to Fort Rucker’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, "Songwriting with Pendrick," a two-hour session with Los Angeles-based professional songwriter and producer Pendrick Lamar, aimed to provide information and encouragement to help keep music dreams alive.

“Don’t forget to follow your passion,” said Pendrick. “It’s easy to get lost in your career so much that you forget about your passion. You can do both, and use one to fuel the other.”

Today’s technology makes recording music more accessible, “as long as you are hungry enough and eager enough to try, you can do it with what you have. Whether it’s a phone and an idea—it’s enough. You can bring that to fruition if you just follow it and try,” he said.

Pendrick, who according to Disney Music Publishing has written for multiple hip-hop artists, explained each piece of hardware required for music recording and how to connect it, the software tools available, the basics of songwriting and music terminology, and provided a collaborative opportunity to create an original recording on the spot to demonstrate how it’s done. He shared his experience with how social media platforms can help connect music makers with opportunity.

Growing up, he got his start in music by playing the drums at church.

“I was able to use that foundation and to incorporate it in regular Top 40 music,” he said.

While serving in the Army during a high operational tempo in the mid-to-late 2000s, he had hoped he would become part of the band, but instead he landed in an infantry unit serving as an 11B, including a deployment to Iraq. He knew he wanted to focus on music and soon made the transition into the music business. Though he does not consider himself a singer, he realized a knack for producing music, and soon focused more on songwriting, and helping others.

“My passion is the teaching aspect of it. Especially being able to do this for military. I know what that could have meant--if I had something like this when I was in the military, I can’t imagine how it would have sculpted my future. Just the access to something like this. Although it seems simple, it’s also incredibly rare … to sit with somebody who does something that you’re trying to do or you’re already doing,” he said.

“I love that you guys are doing this. People just need to know that it’s available and also what they can get from it. The fact that you guys have made it accessible is awesome,” he said.

Pfc. Gianna B. Verdone, a 42A human resources specialist at the Aviation Center of Excellence G-1 office, said she’s been interested in creating music all her life and was very appreciative for the one-on-one writing/recording session with Pendrick.

“I love stuff like this. I just got my equipment and everything literally this year. This is perfect timing. They never have stuff like this on base, so I said I can’t miss this one,” she said.

Her favorite part was being able to work with a professional songwriter and producer. “It’s cool to learn, and I got a lot from it. I’m going to go home tonight and do the same thing, just trying to see what I can create.”

Pendrick worked with an initial “hook,” put together the music tracks, and Verdone recorded voice tracks, including harmonies he recommended as they developed lyrical content together.

“We got the perfect person that came. That’s what it’s about,” Pendrick said.

Noting the view of the lake through the large windows, he said, “The scenery was outstanding, and the talent was here. I loved what we were able to do. I think that we were able to cover everything in a real-world way, which is always really good.”

Next month Pendrick will go on to conduct sessions at Fort Gordon, Fort Bliss and at the United States Military Academy-West Point.