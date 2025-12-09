NCIS, Partners Ensure Safety at 2025 Army-Navy Game

Long before fans and players filled M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, for the 126th Army-Navy Game on Dec. 13, 2025, NCIS Special Agents were already at work. In the days and weeks leading up to kickoff, teams conducted detailed threat assessments, coordinated with partner agencies, and positioned personnel to identify and address potential issues well before they reached the crowd.

This year marked the third time the storied rivalry was held in the National Capital Region, following games in 2011 and 2024. With thousands of service members, academy students, and military families in attendance, NCIS’s primary mission focused on force and executive protection. As in past years, the rivalry drew top Department of War (DOW) officials, and the game’s national visibility made it a security priority requiring seamless coordination among federal, state, and local partners.

While routine incidents at the stadium fall under state or local jurisdiction, situations involving Navy or Army personnel prompt a different response. NCIS leads matters involving Department of the Navy personnel, while the Army Criminal Investigation Division handles issues involving Soldiers or West Point cadets.

As the nearest field office to the stadium, the NCIS Washington D.C. Field Office led planning and coordination months in advance. NCIS analysts conducted extensive pregame threat assessments, reviewed intelligence, monitored online activity, and evaluated risks tied to the venue, crowd size, and high-profile attendees. These assessments informed staffing decisions, Special Agent placement, and protective services movements. Protective Operations personnel continuously evaluated the threat environment, monitored emerging information, and maintained readiness to adjust security postures as needed.

Specialists from NCIS Cyber Operations, Electronic Storage Detection K-9 teams, and additional investigative and technical units also supported planning and execution of the protective mission.

“When it comes to force protection and collaboration with partner agencies during high-visibility Navy events, NCIS has a long and successful track record,” said NCIS Protective Operations Field Office Special Agent in Charge Curtis Evans. “The Army-Navy Game is the norm rather than the exception, and the fact that there has not been an incident in 126 years reflects our strong commitment to the safety and security of all DON assets.”

Through months of coordinated planning, NCIS and its law enforcement partners help ensure high-visibility events such as the Army-Navy Game remain incident-free for the safety and security of all. Protecting Department of the Navy assets is essential to maintaining the lethality and readiness of the U.S. military.

Learn more about NCIS by visiting https://www.ncis.navy.mil/.