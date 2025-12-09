Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Sailors of the Year

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Sailors of the Year

    Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated four Sailors who received “Of the Year” accolades.

    Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez was honored as the 2025 Blue Jacket of the Year, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Eleanor Garza as the 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground as the 2025 Sailor of the Year and Hospital Corpsman First Class Robert Pilat as the 2025 Senior Sailor of the Year.

    The honorees distinguished themselves through exceptional patient care aboard the clinic and service to communities surrounding Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point throughout the year.

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

