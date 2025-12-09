Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez was recently honored as Naval Health Clinic Cherry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez was recently honored as Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Bluejacket of the Year for 2025. Tellez and other “Of the Year” honorees distinguished themselves through exceptional patient care aboard the clinic and service to the communities surrounding Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. see less | View Image Page

Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Sailors of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated four Sailors who received “Of the Year” accolades.



Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez was honored as the 2025 Blue Jacket of the Year, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Eleanor Garza as the 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground as the 2025 Sailor of the Year and Hospital Corpsman First Class Robert Pilat as the 2025 Senior Sailor of the Year.



The honorees distinguished themselves through exceptional patient care aboard the clinic and service to communities surrounding Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point throughout the year.