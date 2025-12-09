Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Sailors of the Year

Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated four Sailors who received “Of the Year” accolades.
Hospitalman Gabriella Tellez was honored as the 2025 Blue Jacket of the Year, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Eleanor Garza as the 2025 Junior Sailor of the Year, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Victoria Synoground as the 2025 Sailor of the Year and Hospital Corpsman First Class Robert Pilat as the 2025 Senior Sailor of the Year.
The honorees distinguished themselves through exceptional patient care aboard the clinic and service to communities surrounding Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point throughout the year.
