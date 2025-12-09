Fort Drum civilian employees complete initial professional development training with Syracuse University

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Dec. 15, 2025) -- Fort Drum civilian employees completed first tier training at Syracuse University and received certificates of achievement Dec. 10 as part of the two-year Leader Enhancement and Developmental Education Requirements (LEADER) Program.



The first tier, entitled “Leadership Essentials: Preparing Aspiring Leaders” included instruction on emotional intelligence, effective communication, and managing conflict. Each of three tiers spans eight months and includes in-person lectures, discussions and exercises, as well as independent studies and online sessions.



The LEADER Program is in its 10th iteration since being established as the premier professional development training course for the Fort Drum civilian workforce. The 24-month curriculum requires students to complete job shadowing, mentorship and public speaking activities as well as team projects and volunteer opportunities.



John Kadaraitis, Fort Drum Workforce Development chief, said the new partnership with Syracuse University will enhance the level of leadership skills training for employees.



“We worked with Syracuse University for months before this LEADER class kicked off,” he said. “What they are providing is similar to what we have done here in the past, but this has the weight of university-level training with the professors and adjuncts that are teaching the class.”



Kadaraitis said he typically sits in during the classes offered at the Workforce Development Center when he brings in people to instruct classes. For the first-tier training at SU, he went into full student mode.



“I went through it as if I was in the LEADER class myself,” he said. “I thought the format was amazing between the time we have for in-person learning and the virtual sessions. I think the level of content they provide is superior to anything we could afford to bring into Fort Drum.”



Jasmine Whirl-Graham, Fort Drum Garrison Command executive assistant, said she enrolled in the LEADER class to broaden her leadership capabilities and build confidence.



“This first tier was rigorous, and it required me to refine my time management skills to balance assignments on top of my regular job duties,” she said. “So far, I have gained practical techniques for effective public speaking, and I have learned how to deliver concise, engaging briefs.”



Upon completion of the program, LEADER graduates will earn a Microcredential in Leadership from Syracuse University. Kadaraitis said it isn’t the same as a college credit, but it is a resume booster.



“This Microcredential in Leadership is something that will make them more marketable to potential employers,” he said. “If a LEADER graduate was competing for a GS-11 or a supervisory position here and was neck-and-neck with someone, this could give them a little edge.”



Whirl-Graham said she has enjoyed the college-campus learning environment, and the coursework has enhanced the overall program’s aim at leadership development for Fort Drum civilian employees.



“I believe the partnership with SU is a strong addition to the program, as it offers participants a meaningful micro-credential we can proudly add to our resumes,” she said. “After all, it’s rewarding to have something tangible that reflects the hard work we’ve put in.”

