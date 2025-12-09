USAF hosts DTRA delegates for the Vienna Document Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The Liberty Wing hosted the Defense Threat Reduction Agency for the annual Vienna Document 2011 information exchange exercise, Nov. 18-19.



The Vienna Document is a politically binding agreement that provides the exchange and verification of information about armed forces and military activities, first implemented in 1999 by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and most recently updated in 2011.



Allies and partners come together for evaluation, inspection, and exercises to build trust, responsibility, and transparency, with annual visits to military installations across countries throughout Europe.



This year's exercise featured DTRA members working through real scenarios with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, allowing a deep dive into readiness and capabilities.



"DTRA provides specialized expertise in arms control compliance and verification in support of our units throughout the European theater," said U.S. Air Force Maj. Jared Fairchild, Defense Threat Reduction Agency training officer. "In this exercise, we are acting as a 'Red Team' of role players posing as evaluators and a 'Blue Team' of evaluation escorts defending US interests and enforcing US arms control policy. This [exercise] allows us to stress the Wing, reinforce best practices, and verify arms control evaluation readiness."



Displaying various assets and locations around the base, the red team viewed an F-15E Strike Eagle, an F-35A Lightning II, a weapons loading demonstration and a firsthand look at 3D printing, manufacturing, low-observable capabilities, as well as quality of life and wellness initiatives.



"Being able to see this exercise pan out was very eye-opening," said Capt. Quynh Tran, 48th Fighter Wing assistant treaty compliance officer. "To see the different aspects of how we play a role in arms control and give context to foreign national partners by looking into everything from dormitories to outdoor recreation programs and fighter aircraft demonstrates the Wing's operationality."



Embedding coalition forces within the Liberty Wing’s environment offers clearer insight into today’s operational challenges.



"As long as our evaluators, team, or partner nations leave a Vienna Document exercise or inspection with a newfound confidence or maintained confidence, we have reached our goal of reinforcing a positive relationship with the 48th Fighter Wing and the United States," said Tran.



Providing a pivotal foundation for transparency and accountability, the agreement remains an integral component of European security.



"Each of the 57 participating States of the OSCE depends on the Vienna Document to enhance Confidence and Security Building Measures within the European theater and beyond. [The document] is one of the cornerstones of arms control in Europe," said Fairchild.