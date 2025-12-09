NAVFAC Washington Engineer Turns Healing Into High Art: Arnold Lee Named NAVFAC Washington Architect of the Year

Arnold Lee, design manager and architect with the Public Works Department (PWD) Bethesda, has been named Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Architect of the Year for his exceptional leadership on the $650 million military construction P-114 Medical Center Addition and Alteration at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



“It is truly an honor and a bit surreal,” said Lee. “I am deeply grateful and humbled to receive this award. It not only validates my hard work and dedication but also that of the entire project team.”



Lee’s recognition stems from his remarkable dual role as both design manager and construction manager, where he processed more than 5,000 requests for information (RFIs) and 4,500 submittals while maintaining seamless hospital operations. His innovative approach reduced RFI cycle time by 50 percent through implementing a clear response classification system and establishing weekly synchronization meetings.



The project’s unique challenge involved renovating an active hospital environment without disrupting critical patient care.



“The demolition activities on multiple floors surrounded by active spaces required precise scheduling to avoid any disturbance during critical surgical procedures,” Lee explained. “We established coordination meetings with key hospital stakeholders, the Contractor, and the Designer of Record to review upcoming activities and address potential conflicts.”



Lee credits his design-build background in custom luxury homes for providing “a holistic understanding of the entire construction lifecycle, from initial design to final implementation,” allowing him to “effectively bridge communication gaps” and “ensure that design decisions are practical and constructible.”



Looking ahead, Lee remains mission-focused. “Currently my primary focus is on successfully delivering this project to completion in accordance with the project team’s charter: world class care, world class project and a world class team,” he said, highlighting the facility’s role “in optimizing health, safety and readiness for our Nation’s past, present, and future heroes.”



Lee emphasized that success reflects “the dedication and collaboration of the entire team,” expressing gratitude for “the support of my loving family, friends and especially the exceptional team at P-114.”



His advice to fellow professionals? “Approach every issue with an open mind and a willingness to learn. Trust your team, but always verify critical information,” Lee counseled. “And finally, perhaps most importantly, never hesitate to ask for help and seek closer collaboration.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2025 Date Posted: 12.15.2025 06:27 Story ID: 554145 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Engineer Turns Healing Into High Art: Arnold Lee Named NAVFAC Washington Architect of the Year, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.