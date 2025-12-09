Activation of 3-12 Field Artillery enhances long-range fires readiness

ACTIVATION FORT DRUM, N.Y. — Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment activated under the 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command on Oct. 17, 2025, marking a significant step in the Army’s ongoing modernization and the expansion of long-range fires capability in the European Theater.

**Although administratively aligned under the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, 3-12 FA falls under the operational control of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, part of the 56th Multi-Domain Command - Europe.**

The activation is historically significant because it reintroduces a modern long-range precision fires battalion and contributes to the Army’s evolving future force design. For the theater, it means greater range, more flexible options and additional tools to deter or respond in a rapidly changing security environment.

“As we activate 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment today, we reaffirm our commitment to readiness, innovation and to our allies and partners abroad”, said Col. Jeffrey Pickler, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force commander. “These colors you see uncased are more than cloth and thread. They are a symbol of our nation’s resolve, of the professionalism of the American Soldier, and of the enduring bond between those who serve and those who support them.” The ceremony also marked ongoing Army transformation efforts. Few formations across the force have modernized as rapidly as those aligned with multi-domain operations, driven by the expanding number of capabilities now being fielded.

The Army Transformation Initiative, or ATI, focuses on creating a force that is faster, more lethal, more connected and more resilient across land, air, maritime, cyber and space domains. Restoring long-range fires is a key part of that effort, in particular for deterrence.

The activation of 3-12 FA is a foundational step in the ATI effort, strengthening the division’s ability to project long-range fires, support multi-domain operations and contribute to the Army’s future force design. Commanders emphasized that while modernization drives the initiative, the unit’s Soldiers are the ones who turned the concept into reality.

The pace of modernization demands discipline, adaptability and sustained effort. Leaders emphasized that today’s Soldiers are setting a standard future generations will measure themselves against.

“You are the first to set the tone, to define the culture and improve capability. You will be the ones to turn a concept into a combat-ready force,” said Lt. Col. Derek F. Bartlett, 3rd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment commander.

3-12 is looking forward to participating as a unit and adding additional capabilities with the 56th MDC-E in future theater-level exercises.

