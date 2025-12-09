Forging Akuma Company: 12th LCT Marines Prove Themselves in Resolute Dragon 25

Photo By Cpl. Rodney Frye | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Derrick Contreras, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Rodney Frye | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Derrick Contreras, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, poses for a photo with an M3E1 Multi-Role Anti-Armor Anti-Personnel Weapon System during Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Contreras is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye) see less | View Image Page

HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA PREFECTURE, JAPAN – U.S. Marines with Akuma Company, 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participated in exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area from Sept. 11-24, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) service members, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain.

Akuma Company’s story began shortly before arriving in Hijudai. Activated only months earlier on March 6, the Marines immediately jumped into a cycle of training events, including live-fire platoon attacks, 60mm mortar ranges, and expeditionary advanced base operation exercises.

The ‘One Team, One Fight’ mentality of the company flowed through each training lane as more Marines arrived and attacked their objectives. Akuma Company demonstrated a constant drive to set a higher standard with every opportunity they were given.

“This being my first unit, it didn’t feel right. I arrived in October of 2024, and it wasn’t what a regular infantry unit was supposed to be,” said Lance Cpl. Jayson Harris, a rifleman with Akuma Company. “Now our capabilities are completely different. Now it looks like we can actually do some damage.”

Resolute Dragon 25 positioned Akuma Company alongside JSDF, 8th Division. Together, the two nations engaged in live-fire exercises, coordinated operations at a bilateral coordination center, and participated in a culminating field training event designed to assess their joint combat effectiveness. Faced with language barriers, new terrain, and the large scale of the exercise, the Marines were forced to adapt quickly.

By the time rounds went downrange, Akuma Company had done more than execute tasks on a schedule; they had built a foundation for 12th LCT to stand on.

“12th LCT is different than other infantry units,” said Sgt. Justin Ferro, a squad leader with Akuma Company. “We’re not training for a six-month deployment or working toward a specific exercise. We’re training so we can make this unit better for the Marines who will come after us.”

From arriving in Okinawa with a handful of Marines to executing their first major exercise, Akuma Company has bolstered the credibility of both the 12th LCT and 12th MLR. As one of only two MLRs in the Marine Corps, 12th LCT is demonstrating its integral role in the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

“At the beginning, the objective seemed steep,” said Capt. Michael Heifner, Akuma Company Commander. “But we’ve gone from marksmanship to high-explosive ranges and expeditionary advanced base operations, being able to identify what we need to train and how to do it.”

Resolute Dragon not only tested Akuma Company’s ability to work alongside allies and partners, but it also showcased the time and effort put into the last six months of training, as well as Akuma’s eagerness to carve its place in Marine Corps history.

“When I first got here in February, I’ve seen a lot of developments in the company,” said Staff Sgt. Brian Lopez, an infantry unit leader with Akuma Company. “The Marines are more prideful in the fact that they want to continue being the most lethal company in the LCT.”