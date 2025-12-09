Georgia Native Assigned to TF 51/5th MEB Promotes to Sergeant in the U.S. Marines Corps

U.S. Marine Sgt. Tometrick J. Brooks, financial management resource analyst, Task Force (TF) 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, was promoted Dec. 10.

Raised in Atlanta, Brooks enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in November 2021 and is the first in his family to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. His oldest brother served as a U.S. Army National Guardsman and his older sister serves as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

“The men and women I have followed understood their responsibility to me and my fellow Marines to hold us to a high standard,” said Brooks. “I want to do the same for other Marines, showing them that regardless of where you started, holding yourself accountable and setting an example for others to emulate is what being a sergeant is all about.”

As a financial management resource analyst, Brooks supports recommendations for business process improvements and informed decision-making related to financial management. His shop handles accounting, budgeting and other financial management duties for appropriated funds within the unit.

“Sgt. Brooks’ diligence in his duties ensures mission success,” said Gunnery Sgt. Ezequiel Chairez, comptroller chief at TF 51/5. “He ensures that the commanding general always has an updated and accurate account of the unit’s funds, including their spending and allocations to operations.”

Chairez and Staff Sgt. Javion Daley pinned Brooks’ new rank. Maj. Andres Zunia, director of financial management at TF 51/5, served as Brooks’ promoting officer.

“Knowing that doing my job well makes everyone else's job possible motivates me to go above and beyond,” said Brooks.

