Pa. Soldiers leave home, loved ones for Europe deployment

Photo By Sgt. Vail Forbeck | U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania Army National Guard are honored during a departure ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 13 2025. The ceremony marked the unit's upcoming deployment to Germany in support of United States Special Operations Command Europe, recognizing the Soldiers' readiness to support public affairs operations in a multinational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Ten Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment were honored during a deployment ceremony Dec. 13, 2025, at the Keystone Conference Center here.



Part of the 213th Regional Support Group, the 109th MPAD is leaving their homes and loved ones for a year-long deployment to Europe. They will serve with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, supporting the Department of War’s European Defense Initiative



The Soldiers and their loved ones were praised for their dedication to duty and selfless service during the ceremony.



“Every one of our teammates here is talented, has won awards,” Maj. Gen. John Pippy, adjutant general of Pennsylvania, said during the ceremony. “But more importantly, [they] have helped us tell the story of the Pennsylvania National Guard.”



Overseas, the 109th MPAD will deliver essential public affairs planning and coverage of SOCEUR’s mission to collaborate, train and provide deterrence alongside allies. The mission affords the opportunity to fulfill the DoW’s mandate to maintain transparency with the public by releasing timely and accurate information.



The European Defense Initiative boosts the American military presence and readiness in Europe and seeks to enhance the security and capacity of NATO allies and regional partners.



“Readiness isn’t just about repetition and rehearsals,” Maj. Travis Mueller, commander of the 109th MPAD, said. “It’s about character. It’s about staying late and lifting each other through the grind.”



The 109th MPAD went through a rigorous training program since 2021 to prepare for this deployment. They trained on multiple physical requirements worthy of working alongside special operations units, including annual 12-mile ruck marches and fitness tests. Soldiers completed multiple real-world media engagements and newsroom visits. Soldiers covered major exercises overseas, including in Tunisia in 2023 and Germany in 2024. In April 2025, the unit endured a field training exercise simulating combat media operations.



Additionally, the unit passed a demanding validation exercise of real-world events requiring public affairs coverage, including the production of photo, video and news content as well as media engagement with local news reporters.



In all, the 109th MPAD released over 5,329 images, 558 videos and 106 news stories to the public since 2021.



“You’re trained. You’re prepared and you’ve committed yourself to excellence,” Col. Jeremy Coleman, commander of the 213th RSG, said.



Several deploying members of the unit are award recipients of the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or inductees into the Honorable Order of St. Gabriel by the Army Public Affairs Association.