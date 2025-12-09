Fort Rucker welcomes new Command Sgt. Major

FORT RUCKER Ala. -- Fort Rucker welcomed a new Garrison Command Sgt. Major with a change of responsibility ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum Dec. 12.

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Castro, Fort Rucker incoming Garrison command Sgt. Maj. , assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Gary J. Williams as the Garrison colors ceremoniously changed hands from Williams to Col. Jeffrey L. Paulus, Garrison commander, to Castro. Garrison Commander Col. Jeffrey Paulus described the ceremony as more than tradition, as a testament to the character of the leaders involved.

“There are a lot of people here this afternoon, which is no surprise given who we’re recognizing,” Paulus said. “Command Sgt. Maj. Williams is the definition of a leader — a model noncommissioned officer, a sounding board and a confidant. He is the type of command sergeant major every commander covets.”

Paulus reflected on Williams’ calm leadership through major challenges, from the installation’s renaming efforts to ‘snowmageddon’ events. “Everything thrown at him, he met with the same measured composure that became his hallmark,” Paulus said. “He is the epitome of a bridge builder and a peacemaker.”

Williams, who served as the Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. for two years, thanked his family as well as the soldiers, civilians and families who support Fort Rucker’s mission.

“Today is a bittersweet day,” Williams said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the command sergeant major for the best garrison in the Army. This journey has been filled with lifelong learning, accomplishments and firsts — all because of the incredible people who serve here.”

He praised the installation’s strong community relationships, describing Fort Rucker and the Wiregrass region as “a family business.”

“There’s no place like this,” he said. “When this community says ‘welcome home,’ they mean it. They make this a home, and our soldiers feel it every day.”

Williams offered personal thanks to his family, calling their support the ‘foundation of every success.’ He also shared stories of the leaders who served alongside him during his time at the Garrison.

Williams encouraged Castro as he steps into the role. “You’re about to begin the best job you’ve ever had in the Army,” Williams told him. “It will be challenging, rewarding, exciting and sometimes frustrating — often all at the same time. But you are ready.”

Castro said he was humbled by the welcome he and his family received.

“It is beyond evident that this garrison is built on trust, relationships and genuine care,” Castro said. “The dedication and experience across this team is astonishing 20 or 30 years of service even beyond a military career is common here. You don’t see that everywhere, and it speaks volumes about the pride people take in this installation.”

Castro emphasized that his role is to serve as an advocate and partner. “I recognize that I am no longer the subject-matter expert,” he said. “My job is to ensure this garrison has what it needs to take care of the soldiers, families and civilians who live, work and train here. It takes a village, and this village is unlike any I’ve seen.”

He also thanked Williams for his mentorship during the transition. “You poured your heart into this place,” Castro said. “The trust and bonds you built are evident in every corner of this installation. Thank you for preparing me to step into this role.”

Paulus welcomed Castro and his family into the Fort Rucker community.

“This Garrison is incredibly fortunate to have Command Sgt. Maj. Castro assume responsibility today,” Paulus said. “We know he is ready for this, and we know he will carry forward the legacy of excellence.”

