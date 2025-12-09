AMCOM Town Hall highlights transformation updates, workforce resilience and employee recognition

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, speaks during the AMCOM Town Hall held December 10 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. She is joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Doss. Discussions during the Town Hall addressed workforce updates, organizational priorities and special topics from the AMCOM G6, Information Management Directorate. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted a Town Hall at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, December 11 to update the workforce on Army transformation efforts, organizational realignments and resource conditions shaping AMCOM’s mission execution in FY26 and beyond. Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, outlined the pace and scope of change occurring across the Army, emphasizing that AMCOM’s role as a sustainment enabler remains critical despite evolving structures. “There is a lot of change going on across our Army right now,” Robinson said. “But what I’m confident of is that every one of you understands how AMCOM fits into that change and why your work continues to enable Army readiness.” Robinson provided updates on the establishment of the Production and Acquisition Enterprises, the formation of the Organic Industrial Base Integration Cell and anticipated internal adjustments as the command aligns to new enterprise constructs. She reinforced that AMCOM’s core responsibilities—modernization, sustainment and readiness—remain unchanged. “Our modernization efforts and our sustainment mission aren’t going away,” she said. “We must evolve so the Army can deliver capability faster.” Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Doss recognized the workforce for its professionalism and perseverance during a challenging year marked by furlough impacts and fiscal constraints. “The resilience you’ve shown—and still being able to execute the mission—is remarkable,” Doss said. Additional topics addressed included the transition to the account validation system (AVS) and changes to the AMCOM G6, Information Management Landing Page. Following the leadership updates, Robinson and Doss recognized AMCOM Most Valuable Players and honored employees celebrating more than 30 years of federal service. The Town Hall concluded with a Q&A session addressing employee concerns both in-person and virtually with answers to be published on the internal AMCOM website.

AMCOM Congratulates the following individuals:

30 Years of Service:

CAROLYN J. BLACK TURNE – ALC DANIEL R. GARZA – CCAD LYNDRICE M. JOHNSON – CCAD TONNESHA M. LEWIS – ALC RICHARD W. MASON – ALC TIMOTHY LEWIS POTTER – CCAD RANDALL R. PRICE – ACLC TARA L. TANNER – ALC ATARA P. THOMAS – ALC KATINA SHANTEL YARBOUGH – G-2 SHIRLEY A. BLALOCK – ALC PERCY B. BURNETT-SANTIAGO – ALC SUZANNE FLORES – CCAD CATHLYN R. GRANVILLE-SCOTT – G-8 ANGELA MARI MASK – ACLC BRYAN PATRICK MYERS, SR. – ACLC GERALD MERLE FRANK, JR. – ALC REGINALD K. NAKAZATO – USATA KEVIN DWAYNE O’NEAL – USATA VAUGHN CHARLES PEREZ – CCAD BRYAN LEE COPELAND – CCAD WAYNE A. DECKER – ACLC OSCAR LYNN TURNER, JR. – G-3 CEDRIC D. COLE – G-8 ZELMA L. JORDAN-LITTLE – USATA DALE L. MARTIE – ALC HUGH COLIN MCINTOSH – ACLC RALPH A. PURVIS, JR. – LEAD ROBERT BURKE SHELTON – CCAD ADESANYA O. SORIYAN – CCAD STEPHANIE D. WACENSKE – SAFETY EARL GORDON, JR. – ALC RENE RAMIREZ – CCAD DAVID ALLEN SMITH – ALC CAROL J. YBARBO – CCAD DEREK L. BIMBERG – G-3 LANGDON A. BRYANT – G-3 ROBERT D. RITCHIE – SAMD CATHY E. WILSON – ALC JAMES S. ALDOUS – ALC EDWARD C. AMBROSE, JR. – ACLC ALFRED CLAY, JR. – ACLC WILLIAM W. GROBMAN – USATA MELISSA MARBUT – G-8 CAROL M. OLIVER – G-6 JOHNNY EDWARD SAN MIGUEL – CCAD REGINALD L. SNELL, SR. – ALC CHARLES H. WAPLES - USATA

35 Years of Service:

RICHARD ALAN BARNARD – CCAD KEITH GREEN – ALC JOHNNY KENNEDY – ALC DAVID D. KERCE – ALC DALE E. MCCLANAHAN – LEAD PABLO NIELES – LEAD NEAL A. WEST – ALC DARRELL D. AMES – PAO KENNETH A. BERNHARDT – SAMD RON R. BROOKS – SAMD DARRYL KENNETH DOTY – ALC ANTHONY D. MARTIN – CCAD TODD C. COBB – ACLC CHARLES GLENN DUNCAN – ACLC MICHELE L. FOWLKES – ALC CESAR MUNOZ – CCAD ANTHONY B. FRAILS – ALC JEFFREY T. SMITH – SAFETY CHARLES V. BAUERLE – ALC CHRIS ROBERT BIEDERMAN – ALC STEPHAN JOHN BUCHANAN – ALC MARIA EDNA KEY – CCAD MARK E. LITTLE – ALC ROBERT BENJAMIN SHARP, JR. – SAMD OBIE B. FLOWERS, JR. – ALC RANDY L. MAYSE – ACLC DANIELLE RENEE PRUDE – ALC MARK L. RUDY – ALC ABRAM SOTO – CCAD DOMINIC L. WESSEL – CCAD ERNEST F. BAILEY – G-3 JAMES DIEGO CARDO – ALC HENRY W. COMPRES – ALC LAWRENCE MAURICE DORSEY – ACLC PAMELA R. GREEN – CCAD HAROLD H. HOFFMASTER – CCAD JACK J. LANDRETH – SAFETY

40 Years of Service:

EDWARD C. BARNES, III. – G-3 SUSAN T. BASSHAM – G-6 WALTER L. CIRCLES, JR. – ACLC DAVID M. JENSEN – USATA JOHN HOWARD PARKER – CCAD MANUEL PEREZ – CCAD PRISCILLA S. SANDERS – PROTOCOL DONNA P. SOMERVILLE – SAMD

45 Years of Service:

DEBORAH KAYE ASBERRY – ALC BRUCE G. COLEMAN – ALC WILSON JUSTINIANO – ALC CHERYL A. MORENO – USATA DENNIS O. YOUNG – G-2 SANTIAGO SALINAS, JR. – CCAD STEPHEN S. TOSTO – CCAD DANIEL S. BROOKS – ACLC JOHNNIE W. MALONE, JR. – USATA JULIAN MARTINEZ – CCAD YNDOLFO R. RAMOS, JR. – CCAD SANDFORD T. THORNTON – ALC BRYAN D. MCCLENDON – ALC BARRY L. THROWER – ALC BRYANT D. WILLIAMS – ACLC

50 Years of Service:

WILLIAM H. HOLLINGSWORTH – ALC LARRY J. JOHNSON – IG ERMA L. NELSON – CCAD

55 Years of Service:

KENNETH E. NOLEN - LEAD

Most Valuable Player Awardees

JUNE 2025

Willie J. Garrett – G-6 Grayson K. Gilman – LEAD Whitney A. Johnson – G-8 Brianna L. Owens – SAMD Ushell J. Parker – G-1 Deborah L. Ross – ACLC

JULY 2025

Dominic A. Brummett – USATA TeAsia B. Cunningham – G-8 Kimberly D. Graham – SAMD Doug Y. Kim – G-3 Brittany L. McCray – G-6 Jeffrey M. Roposh – G-2 Stanley Singell – ACLC Jakob L. Stropas – LEAD

AUGUST 2025

Crystal M. Bowerman – LEAD Keith G. Carter – SAMD Stephanie F. Cunningham – G-1 Norma J. Delisser – G-3 Steven C. Fant – USATA LaToya S. Sims – G-6 Kwang Sup Song – ACLC Gwendolyn Williams – G-8