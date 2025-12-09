Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, from the Leapfrog Group, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in providing high-quality care to its patients. This is CRDAMC’s fourth consecutive safety grade “A” from the group. see less | View Image Page

CRDAMC receives 4th consecutive Leapfrog Safety grade “A” for safe, high-quality care Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Hood, Texas – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2025, from the Leapfrog Group, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement in providing high-quality care to its patients.

This is CRDAMC’s fourth consecutive safety grade “A” from the group.

"Earning a Leapfrog Safety Grade ‘A’ reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire team to deliver safe, high-quality care for every patient who walks through our doors. This achievement is a testament to the professionalism, vigilance, and compassion our staff demonstrates every day” said, CRDAMC commander Col. Mark Jacques.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program allows all participating hospitals to benchmark their safety efforts on a national level. Updated twice per year, the grades evaluate 22 evidence-based measures of patient safety and make it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities. In the Fall 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 90% received an "A" grade.

“We hope these latest Hospital Safety Grades inspire our patients’ confidence in the quality and safety of care they receive,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA’s Deputy Assistant Director for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “This distinction belongs to the entire team of professionals at CRDAMC who are dedicated to meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is run by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advocates for improved patient safety in health care. The program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

"Receiving a Leapfrog Safety Grade ‘A’ reinforces our mission to deliver trusted, reliable care to our Soldiers, families, and retirees. It highlights our team’s continuous efforts to improve safety and ensure the highest standards in everything we do,” said Jacques.

The medical center includes three Community Based Medical Homes, six Soldier Centered Health Clinics, and five dental activity clinics that support active duty, retirees, and their family members within a 40-mile radius of Fort Hood. This hospital sits on the largest military installation in the country. On an average day, the staff at Darnall deliver 4 babies, supports 1,018 primary care visits, 1,334 specialty care visits, 11 surgeries, 1,699 laboratory tests, 199 radiology studies, average daily census of 41, 135 Emergency Room visits, and fills 3,015 prescriptions.

-30-