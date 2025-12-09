Lt. Gen. Pettus Assumes Command of SOUTHCOM; Adm. Holsey Retires

By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs

Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey relinquished duties as commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) to Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan L. Pettus during a ceremony at the command’s headquarters Dec. 12, 2025/today. Holsey is retiring after more than 37 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

“You’ve made an incredible difference to our joint force. You made an incredible difference here in this headquarters. You make an incredible difference to this nation,” said Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, who presided over the ceremony.

“It’s never been about you, it’s been about people, it’s been about others,” Caine said. “The impact you’ve had will last for a long time.”

Pettus, who previously served as SOUTHCOM Military Deputy Commander, is a command pilot with more than 2,700 hours in the F-15E and A-10, including multiple combat missions during Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve. He’s served in multiple leadership roles, including the Commandant of the Air Command and Staff College, the Commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, and the Commander, Air Forces Southern.

Hosley assumed command of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) on November 7, 2024.

His tenure as SOUTHCOM commander was marked by a surge in activity and a significant increase in U.S. military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We have worked hard and tirelessly to build relationships and understand requirements across the region," Holsey said. "To be a trusted partner, we must be credible, present and engaged.”

Under his leadership, SOUTHCOM strengthened security in the Caribbean, reached a historic drug interdiction milestone by seizing and disrupting more than a million pounds of cocaine; expanded the U.S. security partnership with Panama to a level not seen in decades; provided robust logistical support to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti; and stood up Joint Task Force Southern Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security.

The admiral also oversaw U.S. military support to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, where U.S. forces conducted more than 128 flights to deliver thousands of pounds of aid and critical equipment to hard-hit communities.

Holsey’s career includes numerous deployments aboard U.S. Navy frigates and cruisers, as well as missions flying the SH-2F Seasprite and SH-60B Seahawk helicopters. He commanded a helicopter anti-submarine squadron; the U.S. Navy’s first hybrid electric propulsion warship, USS Makin Island (LHD 8); and Carrier Strike Group One aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, (CVN 70). Holsey previously served as Military Deputy Commander at SOUTHCOM prior to assuming command.

“I’m reminded that in life, we don’t remember days, we remember moments. Those we lead don’t follow titles, they follow courage, and they remember the moments and how you made them feel," said Holsey.

A native of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Pettus is a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he received a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University, Nebraska in 2004, a Master of Logistics Sciences from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 2008, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the Air War College in 2013.

Pettus’ military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (three awards), the Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), the Air Medal (four awards), the Aerial Achievement Medal (two awards), and various unit, campaign and service awards.

SOUTHCOM is one of the nation’s six geographically focused unified commands. The command is responsible for U.S. defense and security cooperation with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as U.S. military operations sin the region.