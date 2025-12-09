‘Bit by the Research Bug’ Defense Health Employee Recognized for Contributions to Science, Love for Supporting the Warfighter

Photo By Danae Johnson | Ms. Danielle Zimmerman, chemist at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of...... read more read more Photo By Danae Johnson | Ms. Danielle Zimmerman, chemist at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense, is recognized as the Employee of the Quarter for Q3 for her leadership in advancing medical countermeasures for chemical defense. Zimmerman’s work has focused on inhalation toxicology, and her contributions have supported projects like the National Institutes of Health Chemical Countermeasures Research Program. (Photo Credit: Courtesy). see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. – From her first steps into the world of research as an intern to her current role as a principal investigator, Danielle Zimmerman has built a career defined by curiosity, dedication, and commitment to protecting those who serve.

Recently recognized as the Employee of the Quarter for Q3, Zimmerman’s journey at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense reflects her mission-driven purpose and pledge to ensure the safety and readiness of the Warfighter.

“Ms. Danielle Zimmerman has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to the mission,” says Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, director of the Defense Health Agency Research & Development-Medical Research & Development Command. “This quarter, she seamlessly transitioned into her new principal investigator role while also managing funds execution during the end-of-fiscal-year period. Her exemplary performance, expanded responsibilities, and significant contributions make her highly deserving of the DHA R&D-MRDC Employee of the Quarter, Q3 award.”

Nominated by her peers, Zimmerman’s work ensured the continuity of critical research initiatives that directly impact readiness, public health, and protective measures to counter chemical threats in both combat and disaster scenarios.

“Ms. Zimmerman has always been dedicated to the mission,” stated her nominating peer and supervisor Ms. Sarah Beach, chief of the biochemistry & physiology department at ICD.. “Ms. Zimmerman’s ability to rise to the occasion during a period of tumultuous funding, institute policy changes, and staffing shifts from her team has kept several ongoing and new research avenues a float. Her exemplary performance, expansion of responsibility, and additional duties this quarter make her deserving of recognition.”

A Scientist Driven by Curiosity and Purpose

Zimmerman’s journey into chemical defense research began during her undergraduate studies at Towson University, where she majored in chemistry and forensic chemistry. Although initially uncertain about pursuing research, a professor encouraged her to explore the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education internship program at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, an opportunity that would later introduce her to the interdisciplinary nature of chemical defense research, blending chemistry, biology, and toxicology together to address complex problems.

“When I started the ORISE intern program, it was kind of a whole new world for me. I started in June of 2010 at USAMRICD and was kind of thrown right into it. I got bit by the research bug, and it was exciting,” says Zimmerman.

Initially trained as a chemist, Zimmerman’s early career at USAMRICD involved a variety of disciplines. It was a shift for her that required a multidisciplinary approach, integrating chemistry with biology and translational science. It was here where she fell in love with the general scientific process and discovery, she said.

At the Forefront of Chemical Defense

Over the years, Zimmerman’s work has focused on inhalation toxicology and the development of medical countermeasures for chemical threats. This work has contributed to projects like the National Institutes of Health Chemical Countermeasures Research Program. This project is aimed at developing medical countermeasures for public health responses to chemical disasters, with a specific focus on aerosol exposure models.

Zimmerman credits the collaborative environment at USAMRICD, where teamwork and the exchange of expertise are central to advancing research. She believes this approach was key to the success of NIH CCRP, which enabled the development of medical countermeasures and exposure models that address both military and public health needs.

“Wes Holmes a former research biologist at USAMRICD worked with Research Toxicologist, Dr. Todd Myers and I to design the exposure platform, which is what this project is looking at,” Zimmerman said. “Exploring what an aerosol exposure looks like and determining if treatments need modifications based on the route of exposure. Having that kind of mentorship has been helpful in that transition.”

A Leader Who Elevates Others

But Zimmerman is not the only one being mentored, she works daily to pass her skills on to the next generation of junior scientists to build them into strong professionals who will one day take on the torch of leading their own research teams.

“We are a small scientific community that doesn’t have many other areas in the country that do what we do. It’s important to guide our young scientists who will fill our shoes as we progress out of our scientific professional careers because the work we do needs to continue for many, many years in the future,” says Zimmerman.

As Zimmerman continues to expand her role and responsibilities, she remains driven by the bigger picture, which is to advance the mission of USAMRICD by translating benchtop science into real-world solutions that directly protect the Warfighter and improve public health.

The opportunity to contribute to the mission and witness the impact of her work drives her commitment to the organization– a place she now calls home.

“It’s really easy to see why the mission of USAMRICD matters—working alongside the Soldiers and being reminded almost every day that our purpose is to protect the Warfighter and eliminate suffering from chemical threats,” says Zimmerman.