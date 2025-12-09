Marine Recruiters Host Poolee Field Meet in San Juan with the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale (RS Fort Lauderdale) conducted its annual poolee field meet Dec. 12 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, bringing together future Marines, recruiters, family members and senior Marine Corps leadership for a day of physical competition and camaraderie.



As the sun rose over the horizon and temperatures climbed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, U.S. Marine recruiters and poolees gathered at an athletic field to prepare for the long-anticipated event. While excitement was evident among the Marines, the poolees shifted nervously as they awaited the physical and mental challenges ahead. Unbeknownst to them, this year’s field meet would be especially memorable.



While Marines finalized equipment setup and poolees formed for accountability, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, arrived to participate in the event, observe training and motivate future Marines. His presence marked a rare and significant moment for everyone in attendance. Addressing the poolees, Ruiz emphasized the importance of discipline, resilience and pride in the uniform, reminding them that earning the title Marine requires unwavering commitment and would change them forever.



Following a one-mile warmup run with Sgt. Maj. Ruiz calling cadence, the poolees prepared for the day’s events. To further challenge them, RS Fort Lauderdale invited drill instructors from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to assist with training. A series of physically demanding exercises followed, accompanied by the intensity typical of recruit training, officially marking the start of the competition.



Poolees competed in pull-up challenges, sprint relays, team events and a culminating tug-of-war to determine which Recruiting Substation would earn the Annual Spartan Warrior Challenge trophies—a Spartan helmet and shield. The trophies remain with the winning substation for one year as a symbol of determination and teamwork. RS Fort Lauderdale’s annual poolee field meet serves as a key milestone in preparing future Marines from Puerto Rico for the rigors of recruit training and military service.



“Pool functions bring future Marines together to train as a team, while field meets like today’s strengthen our esprit de corps and camaraderie,” said Ruiz. “The Marines and poolees here share a common purpose, and being here reminds me that our strength comes not only from discipline and leadership, but from the community we build as Marines.”



As the event concluded, smiles were visible across dirt-covered and sweat-soaked faces and poolees congratulated one another after hours of competition. Sgt. Maj. Ruiz gathered the group to offer final remarks and express his appreciation to everyone involved, closing a day that left a lasting impression on all in attendance.



Maj. Greg Mateo, commanding officer of RS Fort Lauderdale, reflected on the significance of the event.



“It was a tremendous honor to host Sgt. Maj. Ruiz at our annual Puerto Rico field meet,” Mateo said. “His authentic leadership and genuine care for Marines of all ranks inspired our Marines, poolees and command group.”

Looking around at Marines and poolees sharing a meal following the event, Mateo added, “We are proud to showcase some of the toughest and most motivated future Marines in the nation.”



RS Fort Lauderdale conducts poolee functions regularly throughout its area of responsibility to ensure future Marines are mentally and physically prepared for recruit training. While few answer the call to serve and even fewer earn the title of Marine, those who participated in the annual Puerto Rico field meet demonstrated they are more prepared than ever.