Altus AFB Bolsters Airmen: A 10-Day Professional Development Blitz

The 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) saw a surge in professional development opportunities Dec. 1-12, 2025 at the Freedom Community Center.

Ten Days of Professional Development was orchestrated by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Noel Jones, Altus Top-3 Professional Development Committee lead, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Russ Marcelo, Altus Top-3 5/6 mentor, and was driven by base senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs).

The program was a collaborative effort, combining knowledge, expertise, and resources, to hold one of the largest professional development events Altus Air Force Base has ever seen. Hosted by Altus Top-3, the event produced 23 seminars over a 10-day period covering a wide range of topics tailored to different audiences including Airmen, non-commissioned officers, SNCOs, company grade officers, civilians, supervisors, and flight leadership. “Our goal with this event was to leverage the collective knowledge and experience within our wing to foster a stronger, wiser, and more capable force and showcase the wing’s continual commitment to developing our Airmen,” Jones stated. “This in itself, is one of the greatest gifts we can bestow upon our Airmen in the spirit of the holiday season.”

The program encompassed a wide spectrum of topics designed to enhance individual skills, expand knowledge, and ultimately contribute to one of the wing’s top priorities: Develop the Force. Participants were encouraged to explore sessions outside their usual areas of focus, broadening their perspective and learning from the diverse experiences of their colleagues.

“I really appreciated the opportunity to inform the wing about their travel reimbursement for medical appointments,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalia Johnson, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron referral management supervisor. “It is really important that everybody on this base feels taken care of by us at the Altus Medical Group.”

Travel Reimbursement for Medical Appointments was not the only topic that contributed to participants expanding their knowledge. Seminar topics such as the Enlisted Force Distribution/Chiefs Panel, Performance Writing, and Below the Zone Guidance all focused on how superior performers can be identified, articulated, and elevated.

“I attended multiple events,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amanda Lutek, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron inbound cargo supervisor. “Participating in this program contributed to my professional development both as an Airman and a supervisor.”

Jones and Marcelo’s initiative at the 97th AMW serves as a model for other units looking to foster a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and growth. Ten Days of Professional Development stands as a true testament to Altus Air Force Base’s commitment to the mission: To develop the decisive Mobility Force of the Future.

The robust curriculum in its entirety is listed below:

5 Voices

Effective Communication

Leading Through Conflict

Officer Training School Application Panel

Palace Chase/Palace Front

Retraining

Assignments/Base of Preference

Developmental Special Duties

Below The Zone Guidance

Referral Enlisted Promotion Briefs

Deliberate Talent Management

Department of Defense / MyBenefits

Exceptional Family Member Program and Medical Evaluation Board Process

Letter of Counseling/Admonishment/Reprimand, Unfavorable Information Files, Personnel Information Files

Travel Reimbursement for Medical Appointments

Enlisted Force Distribution/Chiefs Panel

Officer Developmental Panel

Performance Writing

Financial Planning

Community Involvement

Just Ask Legal Q and A

Readiness (4 Pillars)

Open Forum Discussion