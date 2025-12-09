Blount Island Strengthens Readiness Through Workforce Development

A group of service members, civilians and contractors completed OSHA 10-hour general industry outreach training Dec. 9-10 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, reinforcing the facility’s commitment to workforce safety, operational readiness and professional growth.
Led by OSHA-authorized outreach trainer John Borén, the voluntary course focused on safety awareness and hazard prevention, supporting Blount Island Command’s dedication to continuous improvement and cost-effective workforce development.
The training ensures the workforce supporting Marine Corps prepositioning programs is ready to meet both immediate needs and future challenges, enhancing the readiness and efficiency of the industrial facility’s power projection capabilities.
Participants received OSHA 10-hour completion cards, boosting operational readiness and career prospects. As more personnel become certified, the workforce continues to support the facility’s Voluntary Protection Program Star site status, awarded by OSHA for outstanding achievements in workplace safety through active workforce involvement.
Russ Prothero, interim safety manager, said the course will be offered quarterly, building on a previous hazard recognition class. By fostering a proactive safety culture, the initiative strengthens the workforce’s ability to respond quickly to the Marine Corps’ global mission objectives.
|12.12.2025
|12.12.2025 14:35
|554062
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
