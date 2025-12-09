SCANG Airman receives prestigious Pitsenbarger Award for heroism in plane crash rescue Your browser does not support the audio element.

A routine Sunday round of golf turned into a heroic rescue mission for Master Sgt. Laura Quattlebaum, a religious affairs airman assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing. On June 30, 2024, Quattlebaum and her husband witnessed a small aircraft crash at Persimmon Hill Golf Course in Saluda County and immediately rushed to provide support to two severely injured men.



According to the official award citation, the couple noticed the aircraft struggling overhead, unable to maintain altitude. Within moments, it struck multiple trees and came to rest in a vertical position, its airframe shattered. Quattlebaum and her husband sprinted toward the impact site and became the first to reach the wreckage. Despite hissing sounds and aircraft parts falling from the trees, Quattlebaum rushed in, cleared material with her bare hands, and unstrapped the two men trapped inside. With her husband’s help, she dragged them away from the danger of fire and falling debris.



Quattlebaum, a 14-year veteran of the Air National Guard with three overseas deployments in multiple career fields, credited her military training for guiding her response. She improvised with the tools at hand, using a four-iron golf club to splint a broken leg and elevating the men’s heads with items from her golf bag to prevent further injury.



“The training we do isn’t just for combat or deployments, it prepares us to act in any situation, whether overseas or in our own communities,” she explained.



Col. Sean Renbarger, 169th Fighter Wing deputy commander, said Quattlebaum’s immediate action speaks volumes.



“She relied on her training and her instincts, and because of that, two people are alive today,” Renbarger said. “We’re incredibly proud of her.”



Other golfers soon joined, helping carry the victims to a nearby green while Quattlebaum administered medical aid. Both victims were evacuated by helicopter to a trauma center and ultimately survived.



“Master Sgt. Quattlebaum’s actions represent the best of our Airmen,” Renbarger said. “She acted quickly, bravely, and without hesitation to save two lives. She didn’t wait for help...She became the help.”



For her decisive and selfless actions, Quattlebaum was awarded the Airman 1st Class William H. Pitsenbarger Award for Heroism, the Air National Guard’s highest peacetime honor. Named after Medal of Honor recipient A1C William H. Pitsenbarger, who gave his life in Vietnam while saving fellow service members, the award recognizes extraordinary courage and disregard for personal safety in the service of others.



Though humbled by the award, Quattlebaum stresses that it was a team effort with her husband. “They could only submit one name, but we both acted without hesitation,” she said. “We didn’t do it for recognition, we just wanted to give those men every chance to go home to their families.”